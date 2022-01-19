U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

41% of Growth to Originate from APAC in Lingerie Market | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lingerie market is expected to grow by USD 20.90 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lingerie Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The lingerie market report covers the following areas:

Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Regional Market Analysis

During the forecast period, 41% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key countries for the lingerie market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, Europe, and North America.

The increase in disposable income of people is leading to positive growth of the lingerie market globally. The westernization of buying habits and changes in lifestyles of women, particularly the working women, has led to a significant growth in the market in focus. In addition, fashion trends and product customization will facilitate the lingerie market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are a few of the key vendors in the lingerie market. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendors' strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the lingerie market.

  • Growing online sales of lingerie: One of the key factors driving the lingerie market growth is the growing online sales of lingerie. The revenue generated by the global lingerie market has increased gradually. It is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising product awareness through promotional campaigns on social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. The online sales and visibility of products are further being enabled significantly owing to the rise in Internet and smartphone penetration and customer engagement practices adopted by lingerie vendors (through their web portals and third-party online sellers).

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lingerie market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the lingerie market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the lingerie market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lingerie market vendors

Related Reports

Women Activewear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Apparel Retailing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lingerie Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 20.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.07

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/41-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-in-lingerie-market--technavio-301462829.html

SOURCE Technavio

