41% of Growth to Originate from APAC in Lingerie Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lingerie market is expected to grow by USD 20.90 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lingerie Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The lingerie market report covers the following areas:

Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Geography

Regional Market Analysis

During the forecast period, 41% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key countries for the lingerie market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, Europe, and North America.

The increase in disposable income of people is leading to positive growth of the lingerie market globally. The westernization of buying habits and changes in lifestyles of women, particularly the working women, has led to a significant growth in the market in focus. In addition, fashion trends and product customization will facilitate the lingerie market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are a few of the key vendors in the lingerie market. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the lingerie market.

Growing online sales of lingerie: One of the key factors driving the lingerie market growth is the growing online sales of lingerie. The revenue generated by the global lingerie market has increased gradually. It is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising product awareness through promotional campaigns on social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. The online sales and visibility of products are further being enabled significantly owing to the rise in Internet and smartphone penetration and customer engagement practices adopted by lingerie vendors (through their web portals and third-party online sellers).

Lingerie Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist lingerie market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lingerie market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lingerie market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lingerie market vendors

Lingerie Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

