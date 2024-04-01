With 41% ownership, R. STAHL AG (ETR:RSL2) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Every investor in R. STAHL AG (ETR:RSL2) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 41% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of R. STAHL have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of R. STAHL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About R. STAHL?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that R. STAHL does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at R. STAHL's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in R. STAHL. Our data suggests that Hans-Volker Stahl, who is also the company's Other Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 39%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. With 14% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, RAG Foundation, Endowment Arm and Investmentaktiengesellschaft FÜR Langfristige Investoren Tgv are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of R. STAHL

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in R. STAHL AG. Insiders have a €60m stake in this €147m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in R. STAHL. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that R. STAHL is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

