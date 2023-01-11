U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

$410 Billion Worldwide Memory Chip Industry to 2027 - Key Players Include ADATA Technology, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Intel and Kingston Technology

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Memory Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global memory chip market reached a value of US$ 154.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 410.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A memory chip is an integrated circuit composed of several capacitors and transistors that can store data or process code in computers and other electronic devices. It can store data temporarily through random access memory (RAM) or permanently through read-only memory (ROM).

It provides large storage space despite its small size and offers several benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, reduced phone memory consumption, easy access to computers, and non-volatile memory. As a result, it finds extensive applications in automotive, electronics, information and technology (IT), and telecommunication industries.

At present, the growing utilization of memory-based elements in technologically advanced products, such as smartphones, wearables devices, and electronic gadgets, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the employment of semiconductor devices in automobile and electronics systems, such as flash read-only memory (ROM) and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM).

This, along with the rapid digitalization and automation in the electronics industry, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the integration of the internet of things (IoT) in various industrial applications to execute efficient management and manufacturing operations is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, there is an increase in the demand for semiconductor memory chips with high storage capabilities to resolve the data center complexities in different organizations. This, coupled with the rising reliance on smartphones among the masses, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce memory chips that require less time and energy to transfer data and increase the speed of processors.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. , Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Fujitsu Limited), Intel Corporation, Kingston Technology Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, Transcend Information Inc. and Western Digital Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global memory chip market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global memory chip market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global memory chip market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Memory Chip Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Volatile
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 DRAM
6.1.2.2 SRAM
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-volatile
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Key Segments
6.2.2.1 PROM
6.2.2.2 EEPROM
6.2.2.3 NAND Flash
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Laptop/PC
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Camera
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Smartphone
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
8.1 OEM
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aftermarket
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Fujitsu Limited)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Intel Corporation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Kingston Technology Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Micron Technology Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 SK hynix Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Toshiba Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Transcend Information Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.13 Western Digital Corporation
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esjsbt

