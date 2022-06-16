42.03 Million Units Growth Expected in Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market | APAC to Notice Faster Growth Pattern | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio estimates the global Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market size to grow by 42.03 million units, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is driven by the increased use of safety systems in the automotive industry. However, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales might challenge growth.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Segmentation by Application

Luxury vehicles come equipped with anti-pinch power window systems as a standard fitment. This, coupled with the increasing sales of luxury vehicles is expected to foster the growth of the automotive anti-pinch power window system market during the forecast period.

Application

Geography

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC will account for 48 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for automobile anti-pinch power window systems. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, rising demand from emerging nations such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia would aid the expansion of the automotive anti-pinch power window system market in APAC.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Major Vendors

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.- The company manufactures automotive parts, lifestyle and energy-related products, construction and engineering-related products, and oils. The company offers power window regulators with anti-pinch system.

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG- The company manufactures door systems with flush glass, window regulator drives with integrated electronics, power liftgate drives, and side door drives. The company offers anti-pinch power window regulator drive with integrated electronics including sensors, PWM control, among others.

Story continues

Continental AG- The company develops, produces, and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics. The company offers anti-pinch power window lifter control units.

DENSO Corp.- The company offers electronic systems, services, and platforms that support mobility. It also includes advanced safety and automated driving products and connected cockpit products. The company offers motors for anti-pinch power window systems in passenger car applications.

Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% Market growth 2021-2025 42.03 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Inteva Products LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, LITE-ON Technology Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Luxury vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

10.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

10.5 Continental AG

10.6 DENSO Corp.

10.7 Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

10.8 Inteva Products LLC

10.9 Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

10.10 LITE-ON Technology Corp.

10.11 Microchip Technology Inc.

10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

