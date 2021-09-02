$ 42.20 million growth in Pizza Market with 44% Growth from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the pizza market to grow by USD 42.20 million at 5.45% CAGR during 2021-2025. The report on the pizza market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Latest market research report titled Pizza Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The report identifies the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries, the rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants, and growing consumer inclination toward vegan pizza are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Non-vegetarian pizza and Vegetarian pizza) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This pizza market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The pizza market covers the following areas:

Pizza Market Sizing

Pizza Market Forecast

Pizza Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Boston Pizza

Della RosaTM

Dodo Pizza

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Figaros Italian Pizza Inc.

Papa Johns International Inc.

Papa Murphys

Pizza Hut

PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd.

Telepizza



