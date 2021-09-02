U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.32
    +18.23 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.15
    +149.62 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,370.92
    +61.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.67
    +19.61 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.53
    +1.94 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.30 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    -0.0100 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,656.87
    +2,292.96 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.72
    +2.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,160.68
    +10.84 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

$ 42.20 million growth in Pizza Market with 44% Growth from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the pizza market to grow by USD 42.20 million at 5.45% CAGR during 2021-2025. The report on the pizza market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Latest market research report titled Pizza Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Pizza Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report!

The report identifies the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries, the rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants, and growing consumer inclination toward vegan pizza are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Non-vegetarian pizza and Vegetarian pizza) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This pizza market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The pizza market covers the following areas:

Pizza Market Sizing
Pizza Market Forecast
Pizza Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Boston Pizza

  • Della RosaTM

  • Dodo Pizza

  • Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • Figaros Italian Pizza Inc.

  • Papa Johns International Inc.

  • Papa Murphys

  • Pizza Hut

  • PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd.

  • Telepizza


Related Reports:
Frozen Pizza Market by Product, Toppings, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Fast Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Non-vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Boston Pizza

  • Della RosaTM

  • Dodo Pizza

  • Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • Figaros Italian Pizza Inc.

  • Papa Johns International Inc.

  • Papa Murphys

  • Pizza Hut

  • PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd.

  • Telepizza

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-42-20-million-growth-in-pizza-market-with-44-growth-from-north-america--17-000-technavio-reports-301367624.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Oil futures climb over 2%, buoyed by a drop in U.S. supplies, after OPEC+ output decision

    Oil futures trade sharply higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices topping $70 a barrel for the first time in nearly a month. Prices are supported by data that showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Best Buy taking on Amazon

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest take on Best Buy’s push to diversify its inventory as it shifts its focus on being more competitive against other big retailers.

  • American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

    The retailer continues to deliver on all cylinders, investing in logistics firm Airterra for faster delivery.

  • UK hit by Diet Coke shortage due to aluminium can supply problems

    HGV driver shortages and other logistics issues have also increased pressure on drink supplies

  • Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers

    Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. "As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today's customers, having a rob

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • Oil rises on economic recovery hopes, weaker dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $1 on Thursday, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic, a sharp decline in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar. Brent crude was up $1.25, or 1.8%, at $72.84 a barrel by 1341 GMT and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.39, or 2%, to $69.98. "Although oil is lagging equities, its downside is clearly limited by the general confidence surrounding the global economy despite consistent fears of the prolonged spread of the coronavirus," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

  • China’s Top Oil Producer Prepares to Revive Venezuela Operations

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top oil producer is laying the groundwork to revive output in Venezuela as President Nicolas Maduro finalizes legislation to attract more international investment.Once a major investor in the OPEC nation, China National Petroleum Corp. is sending engineers and commercial staff there and vetting local companies for maintenance work at an oil-blending facility it operates with Petroleos de Venezuela SA, according to people with direct knowledge of the firm’s actions, who ask