$ 42.20 million growth in Pizza Market with 44% Growth from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the pizza market to grow by USD 42.20 million at 5.45% CAGR during 2021-2025. The report on the pizza market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report!
The report identifies the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries, the rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants, and growing consumer inclination toward vegan pizza are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Non-vegetarian pizza and Vegetarian pizza) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This pizza market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
The pizza market covers the following areas:
Pizza Market Sizing
Pizza Market Forecast
Pizza Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Boston Pizza
Della RosaTM
Dodo Pizza
Dominos Pizza Inc.
Figaros Italian Pizza Inc.
Papa Johns International Inc.
Papa Murphys
Pizza Hut
PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd.
Telepizza
Related Reports:
Frozen Pizza Market by Product, Toppings, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Fast Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Non-vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Boston Pizza
Della RosaTM
Dodo Pizza
Dominos Pizza Inc.
Figaros Italian Pizza Inc.
Papa Johns International Inc.
Papa Murphys
Pizza Hut
PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd.
Telepizza
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-42-20-million-growth-in-pizza-market-with-44-growth-from-north-america--17-000-technavio-reports-301367624.html
SOURCE Technavio