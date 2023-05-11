42% earnings growth over 1 year has not materialized into gains for Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shareholders over that period

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) share price is down 46% in the last year. That's well below the market return of 6.3%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 16% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 45% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With the stock having lost 11% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Endava share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 42%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Endava managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Endava has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Endava's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Endava shareholders are down 46% for the year, but the broader market is up 6.3%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 5% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Endava you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

