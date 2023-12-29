42 Lubbock businesses closed in 2023, here's a look at what left and why

Closed sign hangs in the window.

This year saw more than 100 openings, and nearly half as many closures in Lubbock. Here's a look at what the Hub City said goodbye to in 2023.

509 Drink Shop

Fruit waters from the 509 Drink Shop.

When: Nov. 1.

What happened: The business at 6301 82nd St., #101, suddenly closed the Lubbock storefront due to personal reasons.

1000 Degrees Pizza (both locations)

When: 19th Street location — Feb. 28, Indiana Avenue location — March.

What happened: The 19th Street location closed following months of low traffic. Indiana Avenue location did not publicly post a reason.

All American Mexican Hideout

All American Eatery's Mexican Hideout, 1217 Crickets Ave., opened on June 19 and closed on July 21, 2023.

When: July 21.

What happened: An employee said the business at 1219 Crickets Ave. closed due to "not getting enough traffic or business coming in." By November, it became the new home of Chez Sami, a French restaurant with a location in Wolfforth.

Bent Nail

When: July 22.

What happened: The Bent Nail's owner, Jordan, made the announcement via Facebook and attributed it to the difficulties of running a business by one's self. The restaurant at 5217 98th St. #900, closed soon after.

Brooklyn Pizza / Bar Room

When: July 8.

What happened: Brooklyn Pizza, 5217 98th St., and The Bar Room initially closed in June for repairs and renovations. According to the owner, those repairs didn't happen, which led to the restaurant announcing that the doors would not reopen in Lubbock.

Buckner Brentwood Campus

Several children and an adult ride bikes through the Buckner Children and Family Services campus on Brentwood Avenue.

When: January 2023

What happened: Increasing maintenance costs of the 1967 building were the cause for the owners to sell the business.

BurgerFi

When: Late October.

What happened: The burger restaurant at 4210 82nd St. suddenly closed and its social media was gone by Oct. 24.

Colimas

When: May 26.

What happened: The owners of the restaurant at 2203 Clovis Road said this was due to the family wanting to "pursue other interests."

Dimbas on Frankford

When: June 15.

What happened: The owners said the location at 421 Frankford Ave., closed so they could spend more time with their family. The restaurant lives on at 5010 Quaker Ave.

Double Dave's

When: Oct. 29.

What happened: The pizza restaurant at 6023 82nd St. decided not to renew its lease, and closed in late October.

Fuddruckers

When: Dec. 24.

What happened: The business is relocating from 5501 Slide Road to 6616 Milwaukee Ave., which will open in January. The Hawaiian Bros Island Grill will move into the location on Slide Road. Officials with Hawaiian Bros have not confirmed an opening timeline.

Heff's Burgers

When: Dec. 19.

What happened: The restaurant at 5727 82nd St. stated the closure was due to increases in rent and food costs.

Howdy Ice Cream

When: Sept. 2.

What happened: Despite a promised rebrand for the ice cream business that would have started on Sept. 2, the business announced that would no longer happen via social media on Sept. 8. The reason given included a lack of funds.

Hub City Beer and Wine

When: August 2023.

What happened: No reason was given.

Huddle House

When: Oct. 15.

What happened: The 24-hour restaurant at 6616 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100, suddenly closed its doors after six years.

Java Jet

When: March 31.

What happened: Java Jet opened a drive-thru location in late January. About two months later, the business stated it would close the building at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue. The mobile business continues serving the area.

Jinli Szechuan and Cantonese Cuisine

When: Nov. 13.

What happened: A note posted on the door in November announced that the restaurant would close due to "human resource shortages."

Josey Records

When: Nov. 14.

What happened: The record and bookstore at 82nd and Slide announced closing sales weeks ahead of the official closing day. What shook the community was how the store threw thousands of unsold books into the dumpster once it closed.

Joyland

When: Jan. 10.

What happened: Potential buyers — the Dean Family — backed out, stating numerous reasons for doing so, which triggered the liquidation sale of the park.

La Chavena

When: May 26.

What happened: The owners at 1519 34th St. Suite B stated personal reasons for closing.

La Patronca

When: June 2023.

What happened: No reason given. A food truck of the same name remains open.

Lost Cajun

When: May 11.

What happened: No reason was given for the closure at 6810 Milwaukee Ave.

Masiso

When: July 2023

What happened: No reason was given. The former Korean restaurant at 4809 34th St. became a vape shop in late 2023.

New Royal Indian Cuisine

When: Aug. 11

What happened: No reason was given. The restaurant's location at 3806 50th St., Suite 226, quickly became Kaveri Indian Cuisine under new ownership.

Overstock Furniture

When: December 2023.

What happened: No reason was given for the sudden closure at 5916 W. Loop 289 Access Road.

Pepe's Pizza

When: Sep. 3.

What happened: No reason was given for the closure at 3407 98th St.

Rangels Mexican

When: May 28.

What happened: No specific reason was given for the closure at 4821 34th St.

Rewind

When: Sept. 10.

What happened: No reason was given for the closure of the LGBTQIA+ friendly nightclub at 1802 Buddy Holly Ave.

Richezza's Philly Cheesesteaks

When: March 10.

What happened: The business closed the restaurant at 5707 4th St., but lives on with their food truck. The owner ran into some financial problems, which led them to close the brick-and-mortar.

Ring Bar Ranch

When: Aug. 26.

What happened: No reason was given for the closure of the storefront at 7420 82nd St. The business continues.

Royal Seafood Shack

When: Nov. 1.

What happened: The restaurant at 7604 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 400, closed and brought their cuisine to Doc's Cafeteria. Both restaurants are owned by the same family.

Samburgers

When: February 2023.

What happened: Rising costs were a deciding factor of the closure at 4447 34th St.

Say Selfie LBK

When: Oct. 29.

What happened: Just short of the three-year mark, the interactive photography studio at 11915 Frankford Ave., Suite 100, closed.

Sideline Provisions

When: Dec. 3.

What happened: No reason was given, but the apparel company has moved their products into Cardinal's Sports Center due to a new partnership.

Sugar & Six

When: Aug. 6.

What happened: The owner cited a personal reason for closing the shop at 4914 50th St.

Sunburst Market

Sunburst Market

When: April 21.

What happened: The family decided to move on and close the market at 1511 County Road 7140. It soon became Faith2Farm Market Garden.

Tech Cafe

When: Late 2023.

What happened: The restaurant at 1524 50th St. closed after being listed for sale for months.

The Rustic Brush

When: Oct. 28.

What happened: The owners decided to close the doors after 5 years of business at 5815 82nd St., Suite 100.

Toro Burger

When: June 2023.

What happened: No reason was specifically given for the closure at 7706 Milwaukee Ave.

Tumbleweed & Sage

When: June 27.

What happened: No specific reason was given for the coffee shop known for its activism, but the rumored closure had been mentioned months prior as traffic slowed. The operators have paired up with a Lubbock artist to create The Weird Space, which is an interactive art space.

Varsity Jewelers

Varsity Jewelers

When: August 2023.

What happened: The owners decided to retire and closed the store at 1311 University Ave.

Wild Lark Books

Brianne van Reene owns Wild Lark Books, as seen Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

When: July 1.

What happened: The owner told the A-J she could "no longer personally sustain the high interest debt I incurred in getting the bookshop open."

