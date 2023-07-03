With 42% ownership in Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF), hedge funds investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are hedge funds with 42% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And things are looking up for hedge funds investors after the company gained €174m in market cap last week. One-year return to shareholders is currently 23% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bilfinger, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bilfinger?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Bilfinger does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bilfinger's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 42% of Bilfinger. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Cevian Capital AB is currently the largest shareholder, with 29% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 3.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ena Investment Capital Llp and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Bilfinger

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Bilfinger. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bilfinger that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

