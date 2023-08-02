The 42% return this week takes Avant Brands' (TSE:AVNT) shareholders three-year gains to 108%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Avant Brands Inc. (TSE:AVNT) share price is 108% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 100%. We note that Avant Brands reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Avant Brands made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years Avant Brands has grown its revenue at 50% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 28% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

We're pleased to report that Avant Brands shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avant Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Avant Brands has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

