$424 Billion Worldwide Consumer Healthcare Industry to 2031 - North America was the Largest Market in 2021

Company Logo

Global Consumer Healthcare Market

Global Consumer Healthcare Market

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Healthcare Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global consumer healthcare market.



This report focuses on consumer healthcare market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the consumer healthcare market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the consumer healthcare market are Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, BASF SE, Amway, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline plc, American Health Corporation, Stanex Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Ipsen SA, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Jasco Group of Companies, Bionova Lifesciences, lenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Merck & Co, DSM, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and The Himalaya Drug Company.



The global consumer healthcare market is expected to grow from $361.57 billion in 2021 to $424.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.44%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $932.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.74%.



The consumer healthcare market consists of sales of consumer healthcare products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide personal healthcare products, which are sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional. Consumer healthcare products generally include over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, health supplements, cosmetics, disinfectants, and consumer medical devices.



The main products in the consumer healthcare market are OTC pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. Over the counter (OTC) drugs or non-prescription medicines can be purchased directly from a drug store without a prescription. Dietary supplements are products that are used to add nutrients to a diet. The market is also segmented by application into retail, online, and hospitals.



North America was the largest region in the consumer healthcare market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid growth in e-commerce and online pharmacies is contributing to the growth of the consumer healthcare market. Consumer healthcare products are increasingly being sold through online pharmacies to improve consumer convenience. Major online pharmacies globally include Walgreens, Hims.com/Hers.com, SecurePharmaOnline, YourDrugStore, Lloyds Pharmacy and Netmeds. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are also selling OTC products online. For instance, Dr Reddy's sells its OTC products through Amazon and other e-commerce channels in the USA. So, increasing e-commerce is driving the consumer healthcare market.



Consumer healthcare companies are increasingly offering digital health solutions. Health and wellness is transforming into a digitized space with an increase in tech-savvy population, leading to availability of treatments on-demand. To cater to the shift in consumer preferences to digital, consumer healthcare brands have introduced digital, connected, and personalized self-care solutions. For example, Johnson & Johnson offers a behavioral coaching app with its Nicorette QuickMist Nicotine Spray that helps smokers to plan and track their progress on quitting smoking.



In 2021, CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm, acquired Cooper Consumer Health, a French company which produces OTC treatments such as creams, sprays, and nutritional supplements. The deal was valued at $2.4 billion. With this acquisition, CVS Capital Partners aims to accelerate its consumer health business.



The countries covered in the Consumer Healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Consumer Healthcare Market Characteristics



3. Consumer Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Consumer Healthcare



5. Consumer Healthcare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Consumer Healthcare Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Consumer Healthcare Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Consumer Healthcare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Consumer Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Story continues

OTC Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

6.2. Global Consumer Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Retail

Online

Hospitals

7. Consumer Healthcare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Consumer Healthcare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Consumer Healthcare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xqfgp

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



