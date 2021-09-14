U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

42Gears Announces Zero-Day Support for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

·2 min read

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears announced today that SureMDM, its industry-leading device management solution, offers zero-day support for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. IT admins who manage iPhones and iPads can continue to use SureMDM, the 42Gears device management solution, without disruption as they transition to the latest OS updates.

42GearsMobilitySystems Logo
42GearsMobilitySystems Logo

"We want our customers who rely on Apple devices to have the freedom to update their devices with the confidence that their MDM solution will continue to work optimally," said Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and COO of 42Gears. "With zero-day support, anyone who needs to manage and update iPads and iPhones can do just that."

The latest version of SureMDM Agent now supports iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Users can download the app via Apple's App Store on iPhone and iPad, and be ready for the new operating systems when they launch.

"We hear time and time again that our clients value up-to-date iPhones and iPads in order to impress customers," said Prakash Gupta. "In turn, it's our responsibility as an MDM partner to make that possible. We invite admins to reach out to us with any questions they have; we are always happy to help."

For a list of features added to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, please click here.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, wearables, and VR headsets. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/42gears-announces-zero-day-support-for-ios-15-and-ipados-15-301376233.html

SOURCE 42Gears Mobility Systems

