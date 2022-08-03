43% of Flat Li-ion Battery Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Size and Share - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in demand for smartphones is notably driving the FLAT Li-ion BATTERY MARKET growth, although factors such as the availability of substitute products may impede the market growth. The market value is set to grow by USD 15.44 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 for the market is estimated at 9.29%. Moreover, the report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights-

The flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market report offers information on several market vendors, including A123 Systems LLC, Bharat Power Solutions, Clarios, Electrovaya Inc., EV MICRONIX ENERGY PVT LTD., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., LiPol Battery Co. Ltd., Montu electronic LLP, Panasonic Corp., Renata SA, RRC power solutions GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telemax India Industries Pvt. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, and WAAREE ESS among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

A123 Systems LLC - Under the systems segment, the company offers battery systems such as 12V Starter Battery and 48V Battery. The company offer Lithium-ion 12 volt starter battery which delivers outstanding cold cranking power, high charge acceptance and impressive weight reduction over conventional lead acid solutions.

Segmentation by Application (Consumer electronics and automotive)

The flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market share growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Flat Li-ion batteries are used in various types of consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and others.

The growing use of electronic devices is driving the growth of the consumer electronics segment in the global flat Li-ion battery market.

Moreover, the rising internet penetration, along with the increasing awareness among consumers about the emergence of novel technologies, is also fueling the growth of the consumer electronics segment.

Segmentation by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for the flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The increasing demand for smartphones and tablets will facilitate the flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Flat Li-ion Battery Market Driver:

Increase in demand for smartphones:

Flat Li-ion Battery Market Challenge:

Availability of substitute products:

Flat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 15.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Bharat Power Solutions, Clarios, Electrovaya Inc., EV MICRONIX ENERGY PVT LTD., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., LiPol Battery Co. Ltd., Montu electronic LLP, Panasonic Corp., Renata SA, RRC power solutions GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telemax India Industries Pvt. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, and WAAREE ESS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

