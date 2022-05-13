U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

43% of Growth in E-sports Market to Originate from APAC | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Sports Market by Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The e-sports market potential growth difference will be USD 2058.18 mn between 2020 and 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Esports Market by Game Genre, Revenue Stream, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Esports Market by Game Genre, Revenue Stream, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights related to market dynamics, Read our Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • Gfinity plc

  • Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

  • Modern Times Group MTG AB

  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Valve Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the e-sports market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 43% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the market in APAC can be mainly attributed to the increased introduction of global brands and products in the market, the rising adoption of online gaming, the growing knowledge and awareness of e-sports and their popularity among millennials, and the development of the gaming industry.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The MOBA segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. MOBA is a game in which teams of individual players control characters and then compete against another team of individual players. Smite, Heroes of the Storm, and League of Legends are popular MOBA games in the global e-sports market.

View our Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Branding through e-sports is driving the global e-sports market growth. Sponsoring an e-sports event is one of the successful branding techniques. Successful brand promotion can provide new revenue opportunities for e-sports events and, in turn, drive the global e-sports market. HTC Corp, Twitch, Intel, Adidas AG, Vodafone Plc, The Coca-Cola Co., and Mercedes-Benz are some of the top sponsors of e-sports events. For instance, in May 2021, Over Active Media entered into a multi-year partnership with the Red Bull Gaming Studio.

The growing cost of game development will challenge the growth of the global e-sports market. The demand for various quality enhancements and innovations in game content has increased the cost of game development. Developers need to hire specialized artists for art designing in games, further augmenting production costs. The increasing game development cost is resulting in the high cost for the game franchise, thus creating a challenge for the global e-sports market.

Download a report sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Arcade Gaming Market by End-user, Type, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lottery Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.22%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2058.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

22.12

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity plc, Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Game genre

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Game genre

  • 5.3 MOBA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 FPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 RTS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Game genre

6 Market Segmentation by Revenue stream

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Revenue stream

  • 6.3 Sponsorships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Media rights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Advertising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Revenue stream

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • 11.4 Electronic Arts Inc.

  • 11.5 Epic Games Inc.

  • 11.6 Gfinity plc

  • 11.7 Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

  • 11.8 Modern Times Group MTG AB

  • 11.9 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • 11.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.12 Valve Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/43-of-growth-in-e-sports-market-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301545148.html

SOURCE Technavio

