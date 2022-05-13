43% of Growth in E-sports Market to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Sports Market by Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The e-sports market potential growth difference will be USD 2058.18 mn between 2020 and 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Esports Market by Game Genre, Revenue Stream, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Gfinity plc

Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Valve Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the e-sports market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 43% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the market in APAC can be mainly attributed to the increased introduction of global brands and products in the market, the rising adoption of online gaming, the growing knowledge and awareness of e-sports and their popularity among millennials, and the development of the gaming industry.

Key Segment Analysis

The MOBA segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. MOBA is a game in which teams of individual players control characters and then compete against another team of individual players. Smite, Heroes of the Storm, and League of Legends are popular MOBA games in the global e-sports market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Branding through e-sports is driving the global e-sports market growth. Sponsoring an e-sports event is one of the successful branding techniques. Successful brand promotion can provide new revenue opportunities for e-sports events and, in turn, drive the global e-sports market. HTC Corp, Twitch, Intel, Adidas AG, Vodafone Plc, The Coca-Cola Co., and Mercedes-Benz are some of the top sponsors of e-sports events. For instance, in May 2021, Over Active Media entered into a multi-year partnership with the Red Bull Gaming Studio.

The growing cost of game development will challenge the growth of the global e-sports market. The demand for various quality enhancements and innovations in game content has increased the cost of game development. Developers need to hire specialized artists for art designing in games, further augmenting production costs. The increasing game development cost is resulting in the high cost for the game franchise, thus creating a challenge for the global e-sports market.

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2058.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity plc, Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Game genre

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Game genre

5.3 MOBA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 FPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 RTS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Game genre

6 Market Segmentation by Revenue stream

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Revenue stream

6.3 Sponsorships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Media rights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Advertising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Revenue stream

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

11.4 Electronic Arts Inc.

11.5 Epic Games Inc.

11.6 Gfinity plc

11.7 Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

11.8 Modern Times Group MTG AB

11.9 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

11.10 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

11.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

11.12 Valve Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

