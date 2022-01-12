U.S. markets closed

Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

43% of Growth to Originate from North America for Deep Learning Market | Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 43% of the growth will originate from North America for the deep learning market. The US is the key market for deep learning market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The increase in implementation and use of deep learning in various industrial applications will facilitate the deep learning market growth in North America over the forecast period. The deep learning market is expected to grow by USD 6.41 billion from 2020 to 2025 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.57% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Deep Learning Market
Attractive Opportunities in Deep Learning Market

For more insights on the deep learning market - View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Deep Learning Market Analysis Report by Type (software, services, and hardware) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/deep-learning-market-industry-analysis

Deep Learning Market - Driver
The significant rise in the entry of startups is one of the key factors driving the deep learning market growth. With an increase in funding through various global investors, the global deep learning market has witnessed an intrusion of startups in recent years. The major startup sector that offers global deep learning is healthcare, which is focused on drug research and development. Other areas of application in deep learning are visual recognition, fraud detection, insurance, and agriculture. This gives opportunities to vendors to increase their market shares and attract customers from a wide range of industries. Thus, the rise in startups and deep learning applications in various industries is expected to drive market growth globally during the forecast period.

Deep Learning Market - Challenge
One of the major challenges for deep learning market growth is the lack of technical expertise. In comparison to traditional data analysis, deep learning demands a completely different set of technical skills and expertise. There is a limited number of specialists to provide the required expertise in business problems and organizations that have budget constraints have to shy away from hiring the right talent to fulfill the needs. Moreover, it is time-consuming for organizations to find well-trained professionals with appropriate skill sets. Thus, due to the shortage of expertise is limiting the implementation of deep learning models restricting the market growth of the global deep learning market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Deep Learning Players:
The deep learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new deep-learning launches, collaborating, and organizing expansions to compete in the market.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Micron Technology Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Sensory Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Deep Learning Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Software - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025

Deep Learning Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

For additional information on segmentation -Grab an Exclusive Free Report

Related Reports:
Digital Transformation Market -The digital transformation market share in the oil and gas industry is expected to increase by USD 43.62 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.38%. Download a free sample now!

Smartphone Screen Protector Market -The smartphone screen protector market share is expected to increase by USD 778.91 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39%. Download a free sample now!

Deep Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.57%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 6.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

23.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Sensory Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/43-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-for-deep-learning-market--evolving-opportunities-with-alphabet-inc-and-amazoncom-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301457094.html

SOURCE Technavio

