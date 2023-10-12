With 43% ownership in Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Gamuda Berhad's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 43% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained RM378m in market cap last week. One-year return to shareholders is currently 30% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Gamuda Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gamuda Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Gamuda Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gamuda Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Gamuda Berhad. Our data shows that Permodalan Nasional Berhad is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan holds about 4.9% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Yun Lin directly holds 2.9% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Gamuda Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Gamuda Berhad. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around RM1.2b worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Gamuda Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Gamuda Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

