With 43% ownership, HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

HireQuest's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 3 shareholders own 57% of the company

Institutional ownership in HireQuest is 13%

A look at the shareholders of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 43% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of HireQuest regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about HireQuest.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HireQuest?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

HireQuest already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see HireQuest's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in HireQuest. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Richard Hermanns with 22% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 19% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 17% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of HireQuest

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of HireQuest, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$172m, and insiders have US$75m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in HireQuest. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 17%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

