With 43% ownership, insiders at OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are pretty optimistic and have been buying recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And looking at our data, we can see that insiders have bought shares recently. This could be interpreted as insiders anticipating a rise in stock prices in the near future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of OPKO Health.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About OPKO Health?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in OPKO Health. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see OPKO Health's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in OPKO Health. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Phillip Frost with 30% of shares outstanding. Gary Nabel is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.1% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Gary Nabel is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of OPKO Health

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in OPKO Health, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$555m stake in this US$1.3b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 30% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with OPKO Health .

You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

