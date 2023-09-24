With 43% ownership, PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, PPHE Hotel Group's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

55% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

15% of PPHE Hotel Group is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 43% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of PPHE Hotel Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PPHE Hotel Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that PPHE Hotel Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at PPHE Hotel Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in PPHE Hotel Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Red Sea Group with 29% of shares outstanding. Boris Ivesha is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Aroundtown SA holds about 10% of the company stock. Boris Ivesha, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of PPHE Hotel Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in PPHE Hotel Group Limited. Insiders own UK£65m worth of shares in the UK£443m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in PPHE Hotel Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 10% of PPHE Hotel Group. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand PPHE Hotel Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for PPHE Hotel Group (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

