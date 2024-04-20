With 43% ownership, Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Schindler Holding's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

23% of Schindler Holding is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Schindler Holding regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Schindler Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schindler Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Schindler Holding. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Schindler Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Schindler Holding. Luc Bonnard is currently the largest shareholder, with 21% of shares outstanding. Alfred Schindler is the second largest shareholder owning 21% of common stock, and First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds about 3.1% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Schindler Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Schindler Holding AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF24b, and insiders have CHF10b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Schindler Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

