U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,597.75
    -27.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,065.00
    -195.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,904.00
    -80.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,683.70
    -13.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.03
    -2.10 (-2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    -3.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.28 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9723
    +0.0014 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.68
    +2.32 (+7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1077
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5920
    -0.0990 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,091.30
    -203.33 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.24
    -10.89 (-2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,886.08
    -73.23 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

$44 Billion Dairy Alternatives (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Oats, Rice, Hemp) Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Dairy Alternatives

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dairy Alternatives Market

Global Dairy Alternatives Market
Global Dairy Alternatives Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Oats, Rice, Hemp), Application (Milk, Yogurt, Ice creams, Cheese, Creamers), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies), Formulation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the analyst, the dairy alternatives market is estimated to be valued at USD 27.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 44.8 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 10.4%,

Appropriate use of promotional mixes has enhanced the growth opportunities in this market. Almond milk producers have achieved significant popularity and growth as they have correctly positioned their brands in the dairy alternatives category. Rise in health awareness and lifestyle changes have stimulated growth in the dairy alternatives market.

Additionally, due to continuous efforts being put in by plant-based beverage manufacturers in terms of innovative flavors, longer shelf life, and better nutritious profile, the market for dairy alternatives is projected to grow in the coming years.

By source, the almond segment is projected to account second largest market share during the forecast period

Based on source, the almond segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Almond is a nutrient-dense product and is an excellent source of vitamin E in the form of alpha-tocopherol and manganese.

Vitamin E's functionally active component, alpha-tocopherol, is a powerful antioxidant protecting against free radical reactions. Other nutrients included in almonds include calcium, magnesium, selenium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus, and copper.

By formulation, the plain segment is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR

Plain dairy alternative products include milk, spreadable and non-spreadable cheese, tofu, creamer, and plain yogurt. These dairy alternatives can be useful in cases where the milk is not directly consumed. Secondary applications of milk, such as in coffees, teas, and recipes that involve plain milk, are ideal applications for dairy alternatives.

Consumers of plain & sweetened dairy alternative food & beverages include the vegan population, children, toddlers, and the lactose-intolerant population who prefer soy and almond beverages as an alternative mostly. Dream original almond, manufactured by The Hain Celestial (US), is a plain & unsweetened product available in shelf-stable packaging for easy consumption.

By application, the ice cream segment is forecasted to account for the second-highest CAGR in the market

The dairy-free frozen desserts market is saturated with ice cream alternatives such as frozen non-dairy dessert bars, sandwiches, fudges, and toppings. Since dairy-free desserts are plant-based, cholesterol-free, and processed to provide various options to consumers such as low in calories and fat and are fortified to enhance their nutritional properties.

Non-dairy ice cream consists of high content of lipids, vitamins, albumin, carbohydrates, and casein that provide significant health benefits such as an increase in good HDL cholesterol in the body, efficient weight management, and protection from cardiovascular diseases.

By distribution channel, the health food stores segment is anticipated to account second-largest share in the market during the review period

Health food stores formed the second-largest distribution channel for dairy alternative products, having accounted for an overall share of 32.5% in 2021

Consumers who have a specific motive for purchasing healthy products tend to choose health food stores to make their purchases. Few consumers who are lactose intolerant or allergic to milk are more likely to choose these health stores to make their purchases, as health-based options and varieties are available.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

Japan, Australia, China, and India are the major countries covered for study in this report. Some key market players in this region are Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company (Australia), Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Freedom Foods Group Ltd. (Australia), and Pureharvest (Australia).

The dairy alternatives industry in the Asia pacific region is growing, owing to the customer's changing lifestyles. In response to increased urbanisation, diet diversification, and the liberalisation of foreign direct investment in the food industry, the dairy alternative market in this region is undergoing a dramatic transformation.

Competitive landscape

The key players in this market are The WhiteWave Foods Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), SunOpta (Canada), and Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company (Australia).

Premium Insights

  • Rise in Demand due to Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance

  • Supermarkets and France Accounted for the Largest Respective Shares in the European Market in 2021

  • Soy-Based Alternatives to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Asia-Pacific to Dominate Across Most Applications During the Forecast Period

  • Dairy Alternatives for Milk to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Flavored Dairy Alternatives to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Supermarkets to Dominate the Distribution During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Consumer Preference for a Vegan Diet

  • Nutritional Benefits Offered by Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives

  • Increase in Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergies

Restraints

  • Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

  • Allergy Concerns Among Consumers of Soy Products

Opportunities

  • Growth in Demand in Emerging Markets

  • Favorable Marketing and Correct Positioning of Dairy Alternatives

  • Changes in Lifestyles of Consumers

Challenges

  • Limited Availability of Raw Materials

  • Low Awareness Among Consumers

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

  • Codex Alimentarius Commission

  • Food and Drug Administration (Fda)

  • The Soyfoods Association of America

  • Classification of Soymilk

  • Food Standards Australia New Zealand (Fsanz)

  • European Court of Justice

Case Study Analysis

  • Use Case 1: Launch of Diary-Like Segment by Introducing Silk Nextmilk and So Delicious Wondermilk

  • Use Case 1: Blue Diamond Growers Partnered with Group Lala to Establish a Network in Mexico

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation

  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

  • Blue Diamond Growers

  • Sunopta

  • Freedom Foods Group Limited

  • Sanitarium

  • Eden Foods, Inc.

  • Nutriops, S.L.

  • Earth's Own Food Company Inc.

  • Triballat Noyal

  • Valsoia S.P.A.

  • Panos Brands

  • Green Spot Co. Ltd.

  • Hiland Dairy

Startups/Smes/Other Players

  • Ripple Foods

  • Kite Hill

  • Wayfare

  • Califia Farms

  • Daiya Foods Inc.

  • Pureharvest

  • One Good

  • Vly

  • Miyoko's Creamery

  • Oatly Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0qnl

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling Back With Demand Concerns Center Stage

    After the boost last week from the decision by OPEC and its allies to cut production, oil has now given up around half its gains with attention on potentially weaker demand.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedWorldwide shipments of desk

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chinese EV battery maker CATL expects Q3 profit to nearly triple

    CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery giant, forecast its net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. The company is the world's biggest battery maker and accounts for more than a third of global EV battery sales. CATL, a supplier to U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc, expects its third-quarter net profit to increase to between 8.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 9.9 billion yuan, up from 3.3 billion yuan last year, CATL said in a stock exchange filing late Monday.

  • Singapore Airlines will no longer end the contracts of pregnant flight attendants after they give birth

    After following a decades-old policy that forced female flight attendants to quit their jobs if they had a baby, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is now allowing pregnant cabin crew to apply for temporary ground positions. Previously, the airlines would place pregnant flight attendants on unpaid leave. On Monday, an SIA spokesperson announced that cabin crew who are expecting may now choose to work in temporary ground positions until before their delivery.

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Analysis-Russian gas supply gap casts chill in Europe as winter nears

    Europe needs to pay up to import liquefied natural gas, pray for a mild winter and cut energy demand as any sabotage of infrastructure or even deeper cuts to Russian supply would make power rationing or blackouts all but inevitable. Even if Europe manages to stay warm and keep the lights on this winter, it will have a much bigger challenge to refill depleted storage next year than it did to meet a European Union goal to build stocks to 80% of capacity by November this year. It has exceeded that goal and storage, currently around 90%, is a buffer, but the halt of gas through the Nord Stream network from Russia to Germany, leaves a gap despite increased supplies from elsewhere.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Generac largest creditor in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar-panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.