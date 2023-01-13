U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

$44 Billion Worldwide Dyes and Pigments Industry to 2027 - Featuring Altana, Atul, Bodal Chemical and Clariant Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dyes and Pigments Market

Global Dyes and Pigments Market
Global Dyes and Pigments Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dyes and Pigments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dyes and pigments market size reached US$ 34.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 44.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.04% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Dyes and pigments refer to various coloring agents used for adding colors to commercially used textiles, papers, leathers, rubbers and other beverages. Dyes are water-soluble substances that are majorly used in a liquid form on plastics, fabrics, leather, paper and wood products.

Some of the commonly available variants include disperse, reactive, azo, vat, sulfur- and solvent-based dyes. On the other hand, pigments are coloring agents available in the form of small insoluble particles that disperse in liquid paint or ink. They are usually mixed with a dispersing agent that sticks the pigment onto the surface of the material.

Significant growth in the construction, chemical and pharmaceutical industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption for paint and coating applications is also driving the market growth. For instance, in the textile industry, disperse dyes are primarily used to color polyesters, and cotton fabrics are colored using vat, reactive and direct dyes.

The construction industry utilizes dyes and pigments for dying pavers, concrete masonry, tiles, pipes, panels and precast walls as they aid in enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal, opacity and durability of the products.

Additionally, increasing environmental consciousness among the masses and the development of organic dyes and pigments are also contributing to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used petroleum-based inorganic dyes, natural variants are manufactured using plant-based compounds and carbon chains that do not cause pollution.

This, along with various product innovations, such as the development of corrosion and ultraviolet (UV)-resistant variants, is projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Altana AG (SKion GmbH), Atul Ltd., Bodal Chemical Ltd., Clariant AG, Cabot Corporation, Carl Schlenk AG, DIC Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ferro Corporation, Flint Group GmbH, Huntsman Corporation Chemical Business (Indorama Ventures), Kronos Worldwide Inc. (Contran Corp.), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global dyes and pigments market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dyes and pigments market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global dyes and pigments market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

142

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$34.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$44 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Dyes and Pigments Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Dyes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Reactive Dyes
6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 Disperse Dye
6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.3 Direct Dye
6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.4 Sulfur Dye
6.1.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.5 Vat Dye
6.1.2.5.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.5.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.6 Azo Dye
6.1.2.6.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.6.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.7 Others
6.1.2.7.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.7.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Pigments
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Organic
6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.2 Inorganic
6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Paints and Coatings
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Textile
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Printing Inks
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Plastic Coloring
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Construction Materials
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Altana AG (SKion GmbH)
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Atul Ltd.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 Bodal Chemical Ltd.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.4 Clariant AG
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Cabot Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Carl Schlenk AG
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.7 DIC Corporation
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.9 Ferro Corporation
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 Flint Group GmbH
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.11 Huntsman Corporation Chemical Business (Indorama Ventures)
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11.3 Financials
13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.12 Kronos Worldwide Inc. (Contran Corp.)
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12.3 Financials
13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.13 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epnpi0

