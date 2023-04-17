44 Mother's Day gifts for under $100: Spoil Mom with an amazing gift without spending a fortune

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less

Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to shower Mom with gifts of gratitude and appreciation for all she's meant to you. Whether she's an unapologetic foodie or loves the great outdoors, Mother's Day (coming up on Sunday, May 14), is the perfect time to give Mom a gift that makes her feel super special.

To help you find the best gift idea for any type of mom or mother figure in your life, we've compiled 50 of our favorite gifts for moms—all of which cost $100 or less and many of which are Reviewed tested and approved! For luxe gift ideas that Mom will love, and that don’t cost a fortune, read on.

1. For the mom who likes some elegance: Celease 18K Gold Necklace

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A solitaire necklace

You can't go wrong with a classic. The Celease solitaire necklace features a single cubic zirconia bezel stone on a sleek cable chain.

This elegant necklace will elevate Mom's everyday style and will look beautiful on its own or layered with other chains.

$88 at Bauble Bar

2. For the one that needs a spa day: A Renpho eye massager

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A Renpho eye massager

This much-beloved eye massager is a favorite of Reviewed’s writers and editors.

The Renpho eye massager may look like a virtual reality set, but rather than taking her on a gaming journey, it will ease Mom into relaxation mode. This revolutionary eye mask provides 15 minutes of bliss by blocking out light and sound and by treating Mom to a pressure-reducing eye massage.

For Mother's Day, you can save 15% on all Renpho products when you use the code USAT15.

$52 at Renpho with discount code

3. For the mom who walks in style: Cariuma sneakers

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Caruimas

Our editors cannot recommend Cariuma sneakers enough. Hailing them as "by far the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned or worn" these stylish sneakers go with just about anything. A casual sneaker with tons of style, Mom will love how versatile they are.

Made from eco-conscious materials and praised for providing all-day comfort, Mom will love that these on-trend sneakers look great while also working hard to do good for the planet.

Starting at $79 at Cariuma

4. For the mom you want to shower with love: A Glossier shower collection

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Glossier shower kit

Mom will fall in love with her shower time with this four-piece luxury shower set.

The "everything shower" trend has set TikTok ablaze as a self-care trend. This Glossier shower kit has everything Mom needs to transform a utilitarian shower into a multi-sensory, satisfying ritual that will make Mom feel renewed and refreshed and smelling fantastic!

$72 at Glossier

5. For the mom with workout goals: A top-performing workout mat

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: The Lululemon Workout Mat

The Lululemon Workout Mat is not only beautiful it’s highly functional. Our testers were wowed by this mat's versatility and functionality.

This non-stick, high-grip mat is just what she needs if she's working on her pilates or strength training or if she's into HIIT workouts. Made of layers of recycled PVB with rubber-like plastic foam, the Lululemon Workout Mat will keep her well-supported through her workout while it repels sweat and stains.

A top grippy layer ensures Mom won't slip or slide on sweaty palms or lose her footing during fast-paced movements like mountain climbers or burpees.

$98 at Lululemon

6. For the mom who likes things savory: A Truff starter pack

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A truffle spice set

Who can resist the yummy, umami flavor of truffles? This delicious starter pack is just the spice of life Mom needs.

Originally launched as a truffle-based hot sauce, Truff is a truffle-focused flavor bomb company that has currently taken the world by storm with its punchy flavored products. Truff's three-piece starter set is the perfect intro to the brand, with truffle sauce, truffle oil and Truff's now-iconic hot sauce.

$59 at Amazon

7. For the mom who needs a tension melter: Mount Lai Jade Roller

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: An excellent jade roller

This glorious dual-stone, tension-melting jade roller is just the stress release Mom needs. The cool stones are always calming and always de-puffing and the dynamics of this dual-stone roller make for a targeted facial massage that Mom will swoon over.

Jade rollers help to improve circulation and blood flow, reduce puffiness and help skin better absorb product. This one by Mount Lai is designed to be perfectly positioned along pressure to give Mom the life-altering face massage she may not have known she needed, but that she definitely deserves.

$72 at Sephora

8. For the one who loves beautiful presentation: A Great Jones Hot Dish

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A lovely baking tray

If Mom loves cookware sets with an aesthetic appeal, she’ll love the beautiful baking pieces by Great Jones.

Not only do these pieces make every dish lovely to behold, but our reviewers also found that they baked evenly, cleaned up beautifully and they didn’t discolor under acidic conditions.

$75 at Great Jones

9. For the mom who wants to get cozy: A throw blanket that’s also a statement piece

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A beautiful throw

This eyelash-soft blanket by Anthropologie is guaranteed to give mom some more snuggly z’s. It comes in four beautiful prints in saturated hues that are destined to warm up any room they are in.

The ultimate gift for napping, movie nights and lazy Sundays, this gorgeous blanket is destined to be her favorite couch companion.

$98 at Anthropologie

10. For the mom who is feeling crafty: A beginner crafting kit

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A craft kit

For a brand new hobby, how about some macramé? This beginner macramé kit by We are Knitters is easy to master, giving Mom a fully gratifying project that can be completed in about 8 hours total.

Plus, when she's done, she'll have an on-trend statement piece to hang that will not only look great, but it'll also give her some serious bragging rights.

$82 at We Are Knitters

11. For the mom who wants to cook healthy: A Gormia air fryer

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A Gourmia air fryer

Our "best value" editor's choice winner, the Gormia air fryer will make quick weeknight cooking a breeze and will help Mom make healthier dinners in a snap.

Our reviewers loved the crispy crunch the Gormia gave frozen food and praised it for toasting bread and turning out a crisp-crusted pizza.

A digital control panel with automatic programs and dishwasher-safe accessories will make this gift a Mother's Day win for any time-crunched mom.

$88 at Walmart

12. For the mom who wants to know about her roots: Ancestry.com

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: AncestryDNA

Has Mom has been boasting about your illustrious bloodline that connects you to the Mayflower? Or maybe your family is trying to figure out if she's Italian or Greek. Help Mom discern fact from fiction by treating her to one of our favorite DNA kits, AncestryDNA.

All Mom needs to do is spit in a tube and pop her DNA in the post. In six to eight weeks she'll be able to view her ancestral roots and unlock all of the mysteries of her past.

$99 at Ancestry.com

13. For the mom who enjoys a good glass of vino: Winc

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A Winc wine subscription

Does Mom dream of being a sommelier? If so, she'll love getting a Winc subscription which will deliver new bottles for her to try based on her taste preferences.

After trying Winc, we were immediately won over. Each month they stretched our palate and consistently introduced us to high-quality wines and recommendations. She'll love being exposed to new wines and she'll appreciate having a constant refresh to her wine rack.

From $40 at Winc

14. For the Mom who wants a lux night’s sleep: Super soft pajamas

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Pajamas

These wildly popular and near-iconic PJs are a J. Crew best-seller. Praised for being made of the highest quality cotton that just gets better the more you wash them, these are classic PJs that are always in style.

Warm in the winter and cool in the summer, these classic anytime pajamas will be a perennial favorite and make nighttime even more restful.

$73 at J.Crew

15. For the mom who loves her lit: A Book of the Month subscription

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A book subscription

Nearly 100 years old, Book of the Month is one of the most popular book subscription services around and is kind of a legend for any bookish type who wants to expand their home library.

Each month Mom can pick a title from BoM's curated selection. This low-pressure subscription starts at $50 for three months or $100 for six months of reads, where each month Mom will get a list of 5 to 7 books to choose from.

Even better, there is a free accompanying podcast that speaks to the authors of each month's selection, so she can really dig deep into each title she reads.

Starting at $50 at Book of the Month Club

16. For the mom who needs an assistant: An Amazon Echo Show

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Amazon Echo Show

Alexa, what's the best gift to give a busy mom? The Echo Show 8 (second-gen) is the personal assistant Mom needs to manage her day and a busy household. Plus, it's fun!

The Echo Show 8 is, essentially, a smaller, more affordable version of the full Show, with a compact design and a sleek, new screen. This updated Echo makes all of Mom's to-do tasks easier, including reordering supplies, setting timers, getting news updates and making video calls to family far away.

$75 at Amazon

17. For the mom whose feet need some comfort: Top-rated Ugg slippers

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Ugg slippers

We are sure Mom has a robe from Mother's Day gifts of years' past. What pairs perfectly with that robe? A pair of fantastic Ugg slippers. Voted "best slipper for women" the Ugg Scuffette will keep her feet warm and comforted, without making them sweaty.

We've waxed poetic about these celebrity-approved slippers on more than one occasion. These are the slippers Mom wants but may not splurge on for herself.

$95 at Amazon

18. For the mom who loves her podcasts: JLab Epic Air Sport earbuds

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: JLab earbuds

For running, for the gym or just for canceling out the noise of mom-life while she's cleaning the kitchen, the JLab's Epic Air Sport ANC is our reviewers' favorite earbud.

These earbuds get rave reviews for being a fit every time, for their rugged durability and for their sporty performance.

$99 at Amazon

19. For the mom who loves to game: Backbone One iPhone game controller

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A Backbone remote player

If Mom is passionate about her gaming, she'll love the Backbone One iPhone game controller.

Our reviewers say it's the best controller you can get for your phone thanks to its fun-to-use buttons and quality hardware. They also love the excellent software that beefs up the experience with extras like gameplay recording and voice chat.

$100 at Amazon

20. For the Mom with the knotty back: TheraGun Wave Series Wave Solo

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A tension ball

If Mom needs some tension release, the TheraGun Wave Solo is the ultra-portable stress-relieving ball she needs.

With a low surface area that's designed to dig deep into tension and soreness in areas like feet and hip flexors, the powerful vibrations from this compact little massager will work out, roll out and melt away all of her muscle aches.

$79 at Amazon

21. For the mom who loves a culinary tour: An olive oil-tasting flight

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: An olive oil tasting

If Mom is the type to just keep a bottle of olive oil by the range for sauteeing, she's missing out.

On this culinary olive oil tour, a certified olive oil expert will take Mom on an immersive virtual tasting experience of oils from Greece to Croatia to California. Designed to highlight the wide bouquet of flavors and the importance of freshness in olive oil, Mom will sip from a tasting flight during a one-hour group tasting where she'll learn about the flavor profiles and the provenance of each oil selected.

Starting at $50 at Corto

22. For the one who loves sweet scents: A customized candle

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A customized candle

Rather than guessing what fragrance Mom might like, you can create a unique scent that’s created just for her at Scent Lab. Our reviewers praised Scent Lab for being spot-on with their customized fragrances.

Each customized candle is hand-poured and made with 100% soy wax and cotton wicks and comes in a pretty matte class vessel in a choice of pink, tan, black or white. Choose from a 14-ounce candle or a flight of three votive candles for Mom to have a small scented menu of candles created just for her.

$48 at Scent Lab

23. For the one who keeps it spicy: A Burlap & Barrel spice set

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A spice kit

Old spices make every dish dull. Mom’s spice cabinet could probably use a spring refresh and—even if it doesn’t—this set of spices will wake up her taste buds in a way she never knew possible.

Specializing in single-source, heirloom spice varieties Burlap & Barrel takes the road less traveled in the ethically-sourced spices and blends they create. This 9-piece set of award-winning spices will bring excitement to any dish and give her the flavor bomb she never knew she needed.

$89 at Burlap & Barrel

24. For the mom who wants luxurious locks: A personalized hairbrush by Prose

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A custom hair brush

The secret to great hair is an excellent hairbrush—but not all brushes are created equal. Prose is well-known for its customized haircare system and now that extends to their hair brushes.

These luxury brushes have a personal touch with their individualized construction and special details like a monogram option. Prose will create the best brush for Mom, no matter how thick or thin her hair is and it will make her daily hair brushing a tiny luxury to look forward to.

$72 at Prose

25. For the mom with a snarky sense of humor: Some tongue-in-cheek dish towels

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Snarky towels

A beautiful set of dishtowels are always useful; a beautiful set with a side of snark are even better. Boredwalk is a small, Los Angeles-based business that specializes in goods that pair functionality with a dark sense of humor.

The Snarky Birds dishtowel set will definitely do the job and they are sure to replace a scowl with a smirk any time it's time to get the dishes done.

$36 at Boredwalk Los Angeles

26. For the mom who likes to be fashionable while she cooks: A Hedley & Bennett apron

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: An apron

These sturdy aprons by Hedley & Bennett come in gorgeous colors and are workhorses in the kitchen. Our reviewers love these aprons for their fit, their functionality and for the flair of style they bring to the kitchen.

The cross-back apron comes in beautiful colors and gorgeous special prints made in collaboration with Rifle Paper Co. You can even have the aprons personalized with a monogram to make them feel extra special.

Starting at $85 at Hedley & Bennett

27. For the mom who needs to hydrate: A LARQ water bottle

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: LARQ water bottled

There are few things worse than funky water. This first-of-its-kind water bottle by LARQ not only keeps your H20 chilled, but it also purifies it.

Gone are the days of being grossed out by a refill at a water fountain or at a funky source on the hiking trail. This Shark Tank-winning bottle can take that questionable municipal water and purify it in seconds, neutralizing 99% of bacteria, including E.coli. The LARQ water bottle is more than a cool gift, it's incredibly practical.

$100 at Amazon

28. For the mom who loves her music: A Bose mini speaker

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A mini Bose

You really can't go wrong with a Bose. This mini speaker packs a supreme punch with astonishingly clear sound quality. It boasts a custom-designed transducer and passive radiators for crisp, balanced sound wherever they are.

This sound beast in a tiny package has a 6-hour battery life and is also waterproof, dust-proof and temperature-protected, so it can join Mom at pool parties or winter expeditions without worry.

$99 at Amazon

29. For the mom who lights up your life: An etched hurricane lamp

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: An etched candle holder

Any pilar candle she lights will come to life when burning in this beautifully etched Anthropologie hurricane candle holder.

Hand-etched on blown glass with an ash wood stand, each of the elegant leaves glistens with each flicker of the flame in this stunning, statement piece of a candle holder that stands nearly 10 inches tall.

$78 at Anthropologie

30. For the mom who is waiting for cocktail hour: An elevated set of martini glasses

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Elegant martini glasses

Her cocktails have never looked so elegant as they will in this set of four beaded glass martini glasses. Perfect for a shaken cocktail, a fizzy glass of bubbly or even if she simply wants to elevate her class of La Croix.

Inspired by Parisien flea market finds, these West Elm martini glasses come in clear or blush pink and will have her instantly transported to a corner café in la Marais.

$40 at West Elm

31. For the mom who loves her coffee: OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A burr grinder

With five grind settings that range from espresso to French press, the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder will inspire Mom's inner barista for a perfectly ground cup every time.

Our reviewers ranked this as the best coffee grinder of 2023 for its perfect grind no matter what the setting.

$99 at Amazon

32. For the mom who loves a perfect steak: ThermoWorks Termapen

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A Thermapen

Hands down the best instant-read thermometer we’ve tried, the ThermoWorks Thermapen gives precise and accurate readings in seconds.

For the juiciest roast chicken, the most gorgeously grilled steaks and for the most perfectly tender loaves of bread, she needs this award-winning instant-read thermometer.

$99 at ThermaPen

33. For the mom who likes a bit of polish: A versatile silk shirt

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A silk shirt

This silk shirt from Quince is my new favorite closet staple, and we think Mom will feel the same. The ultimate “anytime shirt," the Washable Stretch Silk Notch Shirt seamlessly goes from work to cocktail hour and the breathable blend makes it perfect for both warm and cool weather.

Coming in nine gorgeous colors and in a fit that’s both easy and structured all at once, this shirt is a slam-dunk buy for a mom that wants to update her look.

$70 at Quince

34. For the mom on the go: A trendy belt bag

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Lululemon belt bag

Also known as a fanny pack. Mom probably wore one the first time they were popular and will be pleased to know that from music festivals to celebrity style, fanny packs have made a comeback.

A top fanny pack is the Lululemon belt bag (as it prefers to be called), which can be seen on the hips of Kendall Jenner and fellow mom, Rihanna. It’s roomy while also being compact, it’s water resistant and it’s a perfect style piece for a mom who needs a free set of hands.

$38 at Lululemon

35. For the one who likes a classic: A Bouq bouquet

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Bouqs

If Mom loves fresh flowers, you simply can’t go wrong with a beautiful bouquet by Bouqs.

Bouqs’ farm-fresh, eco-friendly flowers make it one of our favorite places to order flowers online and we are constantly wowed by how beautiful each arrangement is.

Bouqs' ships nationally so you never have to guess if your mom will get fresh beautiful arrangments.

Shop bouquets at Bouqs

36. For the mom of multiples: Mama & Co Bar Necklace

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A personalized necklace

A personalized piece of jewelry is always extra special.

This gift is lovely for the mom of one or for the mom with a larger brood. This customizable vertical bar can be emblazoned with an endearing mantra, while the disc can either hold a single initial or the number of children she has.

$74 at Mama & Co.

37. For the mom who dreams of Paris: Ladurée macarons

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: French macarons

As much as Mom surely loves attending endless soccer games and home screenings of Frozen—trust us—she'd rather be in Paris.

While you may not be able to fly her to the West Bank, she can at least imagine herself there with these French macarons, made by the iconic bakery that first invented them 150 years ago.

Ladurée is the definitive French patisserie and their macarons are nothing short of bliss. In this elegant assortment of 15 traditional and seasonal macarons, Mom will instantly be transported.

$54 at Goldbelly

38. For the mom who wants to glow: A Tatcha radiance masque

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Tatcha mask

The holy grail of brightening and tightening masks, Tatcha's Violet-C Radiance Mask is a rich and creamy anti-aging treatment that is the fountain of youth and renewal in a beautiful purple pot.

This Japanese brand has been garnering some serious beauty buzz for the past few years—and for good reason. The brand's "less is more" approach to skincare delivers products that feel luxurious and smell amazing.

This mask uses Tatcha's signature trio of Japanese anti-aging superfoods—green tea, rice and algae—along with brightening antioxidants and AHAs to gently and effectively awaken the skin to uncover a more youthful appearance.

$70 at Sephora

39. For the one with a wine collection: A brass wine rack

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A wine rack

If you get Mom that Winc wine subscription, you might also want to get her this gorgeous wine rack from West Elm.

Compact yet elegant, it fits just about anywhere and will beautifully display her love of vino, while keeping her corks submerged to ensure freshness when opening.

$76 at West Elm

40. For the mom who likes to stay organized: Dagne Dover Mila toiletry bag

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: A travel beauty organizer

We first swooned over this smart toiletry organizer bag when watching The Home Edit. Since then every time we pack up this genius bag we think, “Why didn’t someone think of this sooner?”

For the mom who hates having a chaotic mishmash of toiletries on her trip, the Dange Dover Mila Toiletry Bag keeps everything neat and organized and totally topple-free. It’s a life- and product-saver when you hit high altitudes or don’t screw a cap on tight enough, plus it keeps all of your cosmetic brushes in tip-top shape.

$70 at Dagne Dover

41. For the mom who loves to garden: A hydroponic herb garden

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: An indoor garden

If Mom loves her fresh herbs or she wants to garden but has little space to do so, the iDoo Hydroponics Growing System is the perfect gift. With adjustable LED light modes, this smart garden provides an optimal sunlight spectrum for growing depending on a plant's stage in development.

This indoor smart garden can easily fit a kitchen counter and can grow up to seven plants, making it easy to have instant access to fresh herbs all year round.

$65 at Amazon

42. For the mom who wants to upgrade her workout: Bala bangles

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Bala Bangles

They look cute and they work hard! Bala Bangles are an attractive and efficient way for Mom to add a little extra weight to her fitness routine.

These trendy weights come in a range of pretty colors so Mom will feel pretty while she's working up a workout sweat.

$55 at Amazon

43. For the one who: An iconic salt & pepper mill

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Peugeot spice mills

With their patented milling system that has been around since the 1840s, and with a lifetime guarantee that promises they will never wear out, Peugeot pepper and salt mills are regarded by many as the best in the world.

Set Mom up with this iconic French brand of spice mills that are used by the greatest chefs in the world! These Baya mills not only work hard, but the warm and natural design will also look beautiful on the dining table or by the stove.

$44 at West Elm

44. For the mom who wants to shimmer: A Rare Beauty eyeshadow palette

Mother's Day gifts for $100 or less: Rare Beauty eyeshadow

Selena Gomez can do no wrong these days. Her Rare Beauty cosmetics line is one of her many crowning achievements. The makeup in this line consistently gets rave reviews for both its pigmented colors and its ease of application.

This gorgeous eyeshadow palette is almost too lovely to use but—trust us—the stunning rosy shades and glamorous shimmers look just as pretty on the eyes as they do in this pretty little case.

$29 at Sephora

