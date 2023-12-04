With 44% ownership, Combined Motor Holdings Limited (JSE:CMH) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Combined Motor Holdings Limited (JSE:CMH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 44% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Combined Motor Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Combined Motor Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Combined Motor Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Combined Motor Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Combined Motor Holdings. The company's CEO Jebb McIntosh is the largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. Stuart Jackson is the second largest shareholder owning 7.9% of common stock, and Ninety One UK Limited holds about 6.7% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Stuart Jackson is also Chief Financial Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Combined Motor Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Combined Motor Holdings Limited. Insiders have a R888m stake in this R2.0b business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 33% stake in Combined Motor Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

