With 44% ownership, Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Sculptor Capital Management implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 10 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insider ownership in Sculptor Capital Management is 28%

Every investor in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sculptor Capital Management.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sculptor Capital Management?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Sculptor Capital Management does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sculptor Capital Management's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Sculptor Capital Management is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO James Levin is the largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. Robert Shafir is the second largest shareholder owning 7.3% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 6.5% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Sculptor Capital Management

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.. Insiders have a US$193m stake in this US$691m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sculptor Capital Management. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sculptor Capital Management better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Sculptor Capital Management has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

