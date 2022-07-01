44C1G Super Ultrawide Monitor launched by INNOCN: Double the screen, Quadra the experience

U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda Wi

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • Qualcomm’s Apple Slice Still Has an Expiration Date

    Apple’s reported struggle to develop in-house modem chip only delays the inevitable, but the extra cash flow can help Qualcomm diversify further.

  • Micron Issues Muted Sales Forecast On Demand Weakness

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology issued a subdued revenue outlook, spooking investors even as it reported a strong rise in earnings for its latest quarter. “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth” in coming quarters, Chief Executive said in a statement, adding that he was still confident about long-term demand for memory and storage. Micron which makes data-storage and memory chips for computers and smartphones, had enjoyed a major upswing in sales and profit during the pandemic, benefiting from surging demand for electronics amid the work-from-home shift.

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • U.S. approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network with moving vehicles, green-lighting the company's plan to expand broadband offerings to commercial airlines, shipping vessels and trucks. Starlink, a fast-growing constellation of internet-beaming satellites in orbit, has long sought to grow its customer base from individual broadband users in rural, internet-poor locations to enterprise customers in the potentially lucrative automotive, shipping and airline sectors. "Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX's satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move," the FCC said in its authorization published Thursday, echoing plans outlined in SpaceX's request for the approval early last year.

  • Google Makes Deal With Developers in Latest App Store Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Google reached an agreement with US developers that will let consumers subscribe to services outside the company’s Play Store, marking the latest shift for an app-store economy that it dominates alongside Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps

  • Couple told after buying house that internet would cost $27k, forced to rely on 4G hotspot

    ‘I was just flabbergasted that a house like this, in an area like this, could possibly have never been wired for Internet’

  • Apple Hikes iPhone and iPad Prices in Japan After Yen Tanks

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. raised the prices of its iPhones and iPads in Japan in an uncommon move to account for the yen’s precipitous drop in value this year.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe Cupertino, California-base

  • Apple eyes fuel purchases from dashboard as it revs up car software

    Apple Inc wants you to start buying gas directly from your car dashboard as early as this fall, when the newest version of its CarPlay software rolls out, accelerating the company's push to turn your vehicle into a store for goods and services. A new feature quietly unveiled at Apple's developer conference this month will allow CarPlay users to tap an app to navigate to a pump and buy gas straight from a screen in the car, skipping the usual process of inserting or tapping a credit card. Details of Apple's demo for developers have not previously been reported.

  • Google to pay $90 million to settle legal fight with app developers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a legal fight with app developers over the money they earned creating apps for Android smartphones and for enticing users to make in-app purchases, according to a court filing. The app developers, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco, had accused Google of using agreements with smartphone makers, technical barriers and revenue sharing agreements to effectively close the app ecosystem and shunt most payments through its Google Play billing system with a default service fee of 30%. As part of the proposed settlement, Google said in a blog post it would put $90 million in a fund to support app developers who made $2 million or less in annual revenue from 2016-2021.

  • How to protect your data in a post Roe v Wade world

    Women may soon need to protect their online data in states where abortion is now illegal. Here's how to do so.

  • Samsung beats TSMC to mass produce 3nm chips

    STORY: In a global first Samsung said it's begun mass production of the most advanced microchip yet, beating chipmaking frontrunner, Taiwan's TMSC, to the punch.For decades these chips, which can be used as mobile processors and in high-performance computing, have become faster and more power-efficient as their most basic building blocks - called transistors - get smaller, and the chips become more dense with parts.Currently, conventional chips use the 5-nanometer design.But Samsung said its newly-developed 3-nanometer process is almost twice as power-efficient, and is said to improve performance by more than 20%.Samsung is aiming to overtake TSMC as the world's top chipmaker by 2030.But for now the Taiwanese company - whose chips are used by Apple and Qualcomm - is far bigger, controlling about 54% of the global market.Samsung is a distant second with a 16.3% market share, according to data provider TrendForce.But Samsung is hoping to lure new customers with its new tech.The South Korean firm however did not name clients for its new made-to-order chips.Analysts say Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.But amid persistent global chip shortages, companies from automakers to appliance makers will be rushing to secure capacity.The next round in the chips race might just see TSMC pull ahead.The company is planning a 2-nanometre volume production in 2025.

  • Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has begun mass producing chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology, the first to do so globally, as it seeks new clients to catch far bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. Compared with conventional 5-nanometre chips, the newly developed first-gen 3-nanometre process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, Samsung said in a statement. The South Korean firm did not name clients for its latest foundry technology, which supplies made-to-order chips like mobile processors and high-performance computing chips, and analysts said Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.

  • A Major Crypto Exchange Abandons Ethereum: Is the World’s Computer Falling Behind?

    By ditching Ethereum for Cosmos, dYdX has sparked claims that it has chosen sovereignty over security.

  • China’s TikTok is awful. It’s a spy. A brain drain. The US has no business banning it

    The FCC’s Brendan Carr wants Apple and Google to pull the app from their stores. That’s not the government’s job. | Editorial

  • FTX Close to Buying BlockFi for Just $25M

    CoinDesk was able to independently corroborate CNBC's report.

  • Apple plans to let you pay for gas using CarPlay

    After being quietly announced at WWDC 2022, new details have emerged about Apple's plans to allow users to pay for gas directly in CarPlay.

  • France's Thales creates cloud services company powered by Google

    PARIS (Reuters) -French defence company Thales said on Thursday it has created a new firm, dubbed S3NS, in partnership with Google to offer state-vetted cloud computing services for the storage of some of the country's most sensitive data. The new company is the result of an alliance sealed last year between Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier, and Alphabet unit Google, following a government plan under which France acknowledged U.S. technological superiority. Google and Microsoft, along with market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, dominate cloud computing worldwide, which has led to concerns in Europe over the risk of surveillance by the United States.

  • FCC commissioner urges Google, Apple to drop TikTok app

    A member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asked Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores over concerns about data harvesting. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who was appointed by former President Trump, said the app poses national security threats, adding to the growing backlash from Republicans after BuzzFeed reported earlier this month…