U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.00
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,106.00
    +135.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,644.00
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.40
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.42
    +1.75 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    -15.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.19 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    -0.33 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2586
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3520
    +0.6760 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,666.68
    +151.59 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.65
    -5.41 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.22
    -8.44 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

At 45.2% CAGR, Virtual Reality Market To Be Worth USD 227.34 billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global virtual reality market size is projected to reach USD 227.34 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 45.2% during forecast period; Increasing Application of Virtual Technology Across Numerous Sectors to Boost Growth

Pune, India, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual reality market size was valued at USD 11.64 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 16.67 billion in 2022 to USD 227.34 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled “Virtual Reality Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Nvidia Corporation declared merger with more cloud service suppliers for high-quality VR streaming. With cloud-based streaming, the users can have admission to virtual, augmented, and extended reality from any position.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-reality-market-101378


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

45.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 227.34 Billion

Base Year

2020

Virtual Reality Market Size in 2021

USD 11.64 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Component, Device Type, Industry and Geography

Virtual Reality Market Growth Drivers

Growing Live Virtual Entertainment to Drive Market Growth

Requirement of High Power to Hamper Market Growth


Infinite Applications of VR Across Industries during Pandemic to Bolster Market Growth

The manufacturing and production factories of components, devices, equipment, and other hardware products have been brutally affected owing to the coronavirus outbreak globally. The temporary shutdown of industries, restricted number of in-house staff, closed country borders, and more have considerably obstructed the supply of components and the delivery of final products. Thus, in the beginning of 2020, owing to the restricted stock of virtual reality product and service, the market perceived small dip in its year-on-year trend and this has affected the overall global market.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/virtual-reality-market-101378


Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Live Virtual Entertainment to Bolster Virtual Reality Market Growth

The notion of live virtual entertainment is budding globally. At present, people are choosing home entertainment by embracing the technology to access the live events or shows. As the technology provides an immersive and real-world environment to the users, its demand for live music concerts, live events or sports is surging substantially. The concept of live virtual entertainment is budding across the world.

However, the technology calls for robust hardware components and great computing power for the appropriate operation of devices. Nevertheless, the majority of present desktop accessories are not aligned with applications.

Segments:

Rising Investments in Advanced Hardware Offerings to Fuel Virtual Reality Market Growth

Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and content.

The hardware segment is predicted to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. The prime players are hugely capitalizing in the launch and invention of hardware.

Ability to Provide Immersive Environment to Drive Head Mounted Display Demand

Based on device type, the market is categorized into Head Mounted Display (HMD), VR simulator, VR glasses, treadmills & haptic gloves, and others.

HMD is estimated to lead the market, as it provides the most immersive environment.

Growing Investments on Advanced Training Tools to Boost Virtual Systems in Automotive Industry

Based on industry, the Virtual Reality Market is segmented into gaming, entertainment, automotive, retail, healthcare, education, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and others. The gaming and entertainment segments are anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period.

The global market scope is classified across five regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/virtual-reality-market-101378


Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the virtual reality market share and a keen examination of the major segments. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for virtual reality in the near future.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Prime Players

North America is estimated to dominate and hold the largest virtual reality market share. The substantial existence of prime players in the U.S. is navigating the market growth in the region. Also, numerous start-ups are entering the U.S. market and offering industry-centric solutions.

Asia Pacific demonstrates speedy growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for immersive technologies in developing nations. China is anticipated to attain maximum market share, as it is one of the chief distributors of head mounted virtual reality devices and other hardware.

Europe is estimated to display considerable growth during the forecast period. The region is the preliminary adopter of virtual solutions in the automotive industry.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Oculus (Meta Platforms, Inc.) (U.S.)

  • Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (Japan)

  • HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Unity Software Inc. (U.S.)

  • Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Nvidia Corporation (U.S.)

  • HaptX Inc. (U.S.)


Quick Buy - Virtual Reality Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101378


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Virtual Reality Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Hardware

      • Software

      • Content

    • By Device Type (USD)

      • Head-Mounted Devices (HMD)

      • VR Simulator

      • VR Glasses

      • Treadmills & Haptic

      • Others (Controllers, Cardboard, etc.)

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Gaming

      • Entertainment

      • Automotive

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Education

      • Aerospace & defense

      • Manufacturing

      • Others (Real Estate, Travel & Tourism, etc.)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Virtual Reality Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Hardware

      • Software

      • Content

    • By Device Type (USD)

      • Head Mounted Devices (HMD)

      • VR Simulator

      • VR Glasses

      • Treadmills & Haptic

      • Others (Controllers, Cardboard, etc.)

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Gaming

      • Entertainment

      • Automotive

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Education

      • Aerospace & defense

      • Manufacturing

      • Others (Real Estate, Travel & Tourism, etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

      • Canada

  • Europe Virtual Reality Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Hardware

      • Software

      • Content

    • By Device Type (USD)

      • Head-Mounted Devices (HMD)

      • VR Simulator

      • VR Glasses

      • Treadmills & Haptic

      • Others (Controllers, Cardboard, etc.)

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Gaming

      • Entertainment

      • Automotive

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Education

      • Aerospace & defense

      • Manufacturing

      • Others (Real Estate, Travel & Tourism, etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United Kingdom

      • Germany

      • France

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowGazprom PJSC halted

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Rebounds

    Despite heightened uncertainty right now, one thing is crystal clear: Stock market downturns don't last forever. But with a history spanning 60 years, MKS also has a strong presence in other industries like defense, life sciences, and industrial tech.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Nasdaq Fights to Stay Green as These 2 Stocks Soar

    Last week was a good respite for investors, with the stock market showing signs of life for the first time in a while. Big gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) helped erase a small part of the index's losses for 2022. One has tried to recover from a steep downturn over the past 12 months, while the other is bouncing along with the cryptocurrency market.

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.