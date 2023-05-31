43 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many Americans harbor a dream of becoming a millionaire, but precious few manage to reach that goal in their lifetime. After all, the multitude of costs that come with living and raising a family make saving enough income to hit that second comma on your net worth a challenging feat. You need the sort of job that's going to pay well in excess of what it takes to cover your bills.

So which jobs can you expect to accomplish that? To answer the question, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to determine the average salaries of many common jobs. Then, it deducted the cost of federal taxes and the average cost of living from that figure to show how much income you would have left over after covering the basics. Using that figure, the study then calculated how long it will take you to save up that $1 million while making an average salary in the profession.

It doesn't factor in the cost of your education -- obviously a major expenditure for many of these occupations, based on their requirements -- or how you can grow your savings through investment, but it should still give you a clear sense of how fast someone can stash away money in each job.

So, who can expect to reach that million-dollar goal the fastest? Here's a look at which jobs will get you there.

©Shutterstock.com

43. Petroleum Engineers

Annual salary: $142,800

Annual salary after federal taxes: $107,528

Annual income after average expenditures: $40,600

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 24 years 7 months 12 days

kupicoo / Getty Images

42. Compensation and Benefits Managers

Annual salary: $143,140

Annual salary after federal taxes: $107,760

Annual income after average expenditures: $40,832

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 24 years 5 months 22 days

skynesher / Getty Images

41. Industrial-Organizational Psychologists

Annual salary: $144,610

Annual salary after federal taxes: $108,765

Annual income after average expenditures: $41,837

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 23 years 10 months 20 days

SolStock / Getty Images

40. Human Resources Managers

Annual salary: $145,750

Annual salary after federal taxes: $109,544

Annual income after average expenditures: $42,616

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 23 years 5 months 13 days

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Advertising and Promotions Managers

Annual salary: $147,050

Annual salary after federal taxes: $110,433

Annual income after average expenditures: $43,505

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 22 years 11 months 19 days

PeopleImages / Getty Images

38. Public Relations Managers

Annual salary: $150,030

Annual salary after federal taxes: $112,470

Annual income after average expenditures: $45,542

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 21 years 11 month 9 days

SolStock / Getty Images

37. Physicists

Annual salary: $150,130

Annual salary after federal taxes: $112,538

Annual income after average expenditures: $45,610

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 21 years 10 months 28 days

EmirMemedovski / Getty Images

36. Sales Managers

Annual salary: $150,530

Annual salary after federal taxes: $112,811

Annual income after average expenditures: $45,883

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 21 years 9 months 11 days

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates

Annual salary: $153,700

Annual salary after federal taxes: $114,978

Annual income after average expenditures: $48,050

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 20 years 9 months 17 days

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Broadcast Announcers and Radio Disc Jockeys

Annual salary: $155,730

Annual salary after federal taxes: $116,366

Annual income after average expenditures: $49,438

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 20 years 2 months 16 days

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Computer and Information Research Scientists

Annual salary: $155,880

Annual salary after federal taxes: $116,468

Annual income after average expenditures: $49,540

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 20 years 2 months 1 days

hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Podiatrists

Annual salary: $157,970

Annual salary after federal taxes: $118,896

Annual income after average expenditures: $50,968

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 19 years 7 months 10 days

garetsworkshop / Shutterstock.com

31. Marketing Managers

Annual salary: $158,280

Annual salary after federal taxes: $118,109

Annual income after average expenditures: $51,181

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 19 years 6 months 10 days

©Shutterstock.com

30. Architectural and Engineering Managers

Annual salary: $163,310

Annual salary after federal taxes: $121,740

Annual income after average expenditures: $54,812

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 18 years 2 months 23 days

michaeljung / Shutterstock.com

29. Natural Sciences Managers

Annual salary: $163,610

Annual salary after federal taxes: $121,963

Annual income after average expenditures: $55,035

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 18 years 1 month 27 days

Chris Ryan / Getty Images

28. Lawyers

Annual salary: $163,770

Annual salary after federal taxes: $122,082

Annual income after average expenditures: $55,154

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 18 years 1 month 12 days

Pressmaster / Shutterstock.com

27. Financial Managers

Annual salary: $166,050

Annual salary after federal taxes: $123,782

Annual income after average expenditures: $56,854

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 17 years 6 month 28 days

pixelfit / Getty Images

26. Dentists, General

Annual salary: $172,290

Annual salary after federal taxes: $128,433

Annual income after average expenditures: $61,505

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 16 years 3 months 0 days

©Shutterstock.com

25. Computer and Information Systems Managers

Annual salary: $173,670

Annual salary after federal taxes: $129,462

Annual income after average expenditures: $62,534

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 15 years 11 months 23 days

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

24. Pediatricians, General

Annual salary: $203,240

Annual salary after federal taxes: $150,894

Annual income after average expenditures: $83,966

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 11 years 10 months 25 days

pedalist / Shutterstock.com

23. Nurse Anesthetists

Annual salary: $205,770

Annual salary after federal taxes: $152,556

Annual income after average expenditures: $85,628

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 11 years 8 months 2 days

©Shutterstock.com

22. Orthodontists

Annual salary: $216,320

Annual salary after federal taxes: $159,482

Annual income after average expenditures: $92,554

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 10 years 9 months 17 days

antoniodiaz / Shutterstock.com

21. Family Medicine Physicians

Annual salary: $224,4460

Annual salary after federal taxes: $164,826

Annual income after average expenditures: $97,898

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 10 years 2 months 14 days

BraunS / Getty Images

20. General Internal Medicine Physicians

Annual salary: $225,270

Annual salary after federal taxes: $165,358

Annual income after average expenditures: $98,430

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 10 years 1 month 25 days

©Shutterstock.com

19. Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers

Annual salary: $225,740

Annual salary after federal taxes: $165,666

Annual income after average expenditures: $98,738

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 10 years 1 month 13 days

DuxX / iStock.com

18. Dentists, All Other Specialists

Annual salary: $233,430

Annual salary after federal taxes: $170,714

Annual income after average expenditures: $103,786

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 9 years 7 months 17 days

©Shutterstock.com

17. Physicians, All Other

Annual salary: $238,700

Annual salary after federal taxes: $174,174

Annual income after average expenditures: $107,246

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 9 years 3 months 26 days

Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Chief Executives

Annual salary: $246,440

Annual salary after federal taxes: $179,215

Annual income after average expenditures: $112,287

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 8 years 10 months 24 days

George Rudy / Shutterstock.com

15. Psychiatrists

Annual salary: $247,350

Annual salary after federal taxes: $179,785

Annual income after average expenditures: $112,857

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 8 years 10 months 8 days

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Physicians, Pathologists

Annual salary: $252,850

Annual salary after federal taxes: $183,231

Annual income after average expenditures: $116,303

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 8 years 7 months 4 days

Charday Penn / Getty Images

13. Neurologists

Annual salary: $255,510

Annual salary after federal taxes: $184,897

Annual income after average expenditures: $117,969

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 8 years 5 months 21 days

xavierarnau / Getty Images

12. Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric

Annual salary: $265,450

Annual salary after federal taxes: $191,125

Annual income after average expenditures: $124,197

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 8 years 0 months 17 days

PonyWang / iStock.com

11. Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Annual salary: $277,320

Annual salary after federal taxes: $198,562

Annual income after average expenditures: $131,634

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 7 years 7 months 4 days

kupicoo / Getty Images

10. Anesthesiologists

Annual salary: $302,970

Annual salary after federal taxes: $214,631

Annual income after average expenditures: $147,703

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 9 months 6 days

©Shutterstock.com

9. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Annual salary: $309,410

Annual salary after federal taxes: $218,665

Annual income after average expenditures: $151,737

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 7 months 2 days

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Emergency Medicine Physicians

Annual salary: $316,600

Annual salary after federal taxes: $223,171

Annual income after average expenditures: $156,243

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 4 months 24 days

Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Dermatologists

Annual salary: $327,650

Annual salary after federal taxes: $230,093

Annual income after average expenditures: $163,165

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 1 month 14 days

TommL / Getty Images

6. Radiologists

Annual salary: $329,080

Annual salary after federal taxes: $230,989

Annual income after average expenditures: $164,061

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 6 years 1 months 2 days

©Shutterstock.com

5. Surgeons, All Other

Annual salary: $347,870

Annual salary after federal taxes: $242,761

Annual income after average expenditures: $175,833

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 5 years 8 months 6 days

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Athletes and Sports Competitors

Annual salary: $358,080

Annual salary after federal taxes: $249,158

Annual income after average expenditures: $182,230

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 5 years 5 months 25 days

©Shutterstock.com

3. Pediatric Surgeons

Annual salary: $362,970

Annual salary after federal taxes: $252,221

Annual income after average expenditures: $185,293

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 5 years 4 months 22 days

aldomurillo / Getty Images

2. Orthopedic Surgeons, Except Pediatric

Annual salary: $371,400

Annual salary after federal taxes: $257,503

Annual income after average expenditures: $190,575

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 5 years 2 months 27 days

peakSTOCK / iStock.com

1. Cardiologists

Annual salary: $421,330

Annual salary after federal taxes: $288,783

Annual income after average expenditures: $221,855

How long it takes to earn a million dollars: 4 years 6 months 2 days

Jake Arky, Jordan Rosenfeld and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine the jobs that can make you a millionaire before 65, GOBankingRates analyzed salary data from the Bureau of LaborStatistics; jobs used in this study have the highest mean pay as of May 2022, according to its Occupational Employment Statistics.The study takes the annual salary of each given job, subtracts Federal income taxes (FICA and Medicare taxes included) and theaverage cost of living in the United States, based on average annual expenditure, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics'2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey; the difference left over is then multiplied by 35, 30, and 25 years in order to find out whetherthat job will get you past the $1 million threshold. *Note: The majority of these jobs require additional schooling and the cost ofschooling is not accounted for in the study. The study assumes that the listed salary is the salary you earn every year for the givenyear period. All income taxes calculated using in-house calculator using 2023 tax brackets as sourced from the Tax Foundation. Alldata was collected on and up to date as of May 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 43 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement