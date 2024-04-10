With 45% ownership, Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Greatland Gold implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 19 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Greatland Gold, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greatland Gold?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Greatland Gold already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Greatland Gold's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Story continues

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Greatland Gold. Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.4% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.1% and 4.7% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 19 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Greatland Gold

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Greatland Gold plc in their own names. It appears that the board holds about UK£2.4m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of UK£305m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Greatland Gold. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 8.4% stake in Greatland Gold. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

