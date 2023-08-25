With 45% ownership in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Profire Energy implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 10 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insider ownership in Profire Energy is 24%

Every investor in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$25m in market cap last week. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 94%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Profire Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Profire Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Profire Energy does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Profire Energy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Profire Energy is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Brenton Hatch, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 19%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 5.4% of common stock, and AWM Investment Company Inc holds about 4.7% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Cameron Tidball, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Profire Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Profire Energy, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$106m, and insiders have US$25m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in Profire Energy. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

