With 45% ownership in Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSE:THNC), insiders continue to have the largest holding even though they have sold shares recently

Key Insights

Thinkific Labs' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 57% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSE:THNC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Despite selling some shares recently, insiders control a good portion of the company's stock.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Thinkific Labs.

See our latest analysis for Thinkific Labs

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Thinkific Labs?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Thinkific Labs already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Thinkific Labs' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Thinkific Labs. The company's CEO Greg Smith is the largest shareholder with 32% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 26% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 13% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Thinkific Labs

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Story continues

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Thinkific Labs Inc.. Insiders own CA$140m worth of shares in the CA$314m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Thinkific Labs. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 26%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Thinkific Labs that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.