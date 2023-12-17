With a 45% stake, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Every investor in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of FLEX LNG regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of FLEX LNG.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FLEX LNG?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that FLEX LNG does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at FLEX LNG's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in FLEX LNG. The company's largest shareholder is John Fredriksen, with ownership of 45%. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 2.7% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 2.3% of the company stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of FLEX LNG

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of FLEX LNG Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just US$1.6b, and insiders have US$707m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over FLEX LNG. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for FLEX LNG (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

