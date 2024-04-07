The $450M Parkside at Lebanon project: What to know as site work begins

Apr. 7—Site work has already started at the Parkside at Lebanon project that was recently celebrated by a groundbreaking ceremony.

The area along Ohio 63 west of Lebanon will be a hub of activity for the next few years. The list of projects will eventually include the widening of Ohio 63 and the construction to three lanes, 574 single-family homes, 280-apartment units, 178 townhomes, a 230-unit senior living facility and retail and office space.

The development is on a 277-acre historic farm that features a restored farmhouse from the 1820s on scenic property. The centerpiece of the development is a 60-acre city-owned park that will feature a 10-foot wide walking and bike path connecting to downtown Lebanon and miles of connective trails.

Developer Neil Hughes of Doyle Hughes Development, LLC, said he'd put the value of the investment at around $450 million when the project is completed in the next eight to 10 years.

Hughes said that "this is a great opportunity for more growth and more housing options for new and existing homeowners."

The first phase of the project will focus on aspects west of the city and will take three to four years to complete, Hughes said. He said that work for the infrastructure for water, sewer and storm sewer lines has recently started in the western portion of the development.

In addition, Doyle Hughes Development, which is led by Hughes and Justin Doyle, is working with M/I Homes to build 250 single-family homes at the site. He said the homes will be sold between $400,000 to $800,000. Hughes said this is the largest development project their company has undertaken.

"We are very grateful for all the support from the local community, the city staff and elected officials," Hughes said. "We are looking forward to bringing a world class development with exceptional amenities and design to Historic Lebanon."

Lebanon Mayor Mark Messer said he was excited about the future potential that the development will bring to the city.

"It means a lot of opportunity for the city of Lebanon for business growth and expansion to a housing market that is very tight," he said. "It is also bringing a quality product to the city.

Messer said the project has been planned for about a decade.

"To be able to use a developer who is already a stakeholder in the city is better," he said.

Messer said the new city park will be something many residents will use, particularly the new bike trails that will connect to the city bike network of trails and eventually to Union Village.

Nearly 30% of the acreage is greenspace, Doyle said. Additional amenities will include walking and bike trails, a dog park, community gardens, a fire pit, a clubhouse and swimming pool, splash park, pickleball courts, two playgrounds and two stocked fishing ponds.

Doyle also said Parkside at Lebanon supports the city's growth plan that was laid out over the last 10 years, providing an innovative land plan that creates a neighborhood focusing on connectivity, walkability, pedestrian-friendly pathways and a connection with nature.

Doyle said the development was designed by land planners and architects at Nelson/Wakefield Beazley. It will feature a fully integrated mix of single-family homes, patio homes, townhomes, condominiums, luxury apartments, a senior village with cottages, independent living apartments, assisted living and memory care facilities as well as community retail.