TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUMENTO CAPITAL VIII CORP. ("AMU.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated February 4, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 8, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (1,000,000 common shares at $0.50 per share).

Listing Date:

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on February 16, 2021.



Commence Date:

The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
Exchange at the opening Wednesday, February 17, 2021, upon
confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on February 17, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Ontario



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 2,000,000
common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

1,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

AMU.P

CUSIP Number:

05151X103

Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options:

100,000 options to purchase one share at $0.50 for a period of five
years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated February 4, 2021.

Company Contact:

Paul Pathak

Company Address:

TD North, 77 King St W Tower Suite 700 Toronto, ON M5K1G8

Company Phone Number:

(416) 644-9964

Company email:

ppathak@chitizpathak.com

______________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN") ("GRN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday February 17, 2021, under the symbol "GRN" and "GRN.WT".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GRN" nor "GRN.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after Tuesday February 16, 2021, and its shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.20
Payable Date: March 1, 2021
Record Date: February 22, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: February 19, 2021:

________________________________________

21/02/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("AUX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

3,360,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 31, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 31, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.50

These warrants were previously extended from September 5, 2020 to January 31, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 4, 2020. These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,720,000 shares with 3,360,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 5, 2019.

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

2,555,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 2, 2021 (1,765,000 warrants)
April 1, 2021 (790,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 31, 2021 (1,765,000 warrants)
July 31, 2021 (790,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,110,000 shares with 2,555,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 1, 2020.

________________________________________

CONTAGIOUS GAMING INC. ("CNS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $425,000.

Number of Creditors:

4 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:










Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing
$

Deemed Price
per Share
$

# of Shares






2444384 Ontario Inc.
(Justin Barragen)

Y

200,000

0.05

4,000,000











Gulfstream Capital Corp.
(Charles Shin)

Y

90,000

0.05

1,800,000











Loverock Consulting Corp.
(Craig Loverock)

Y

90,000

0.05

1,800,000

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 12, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2020:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

CDN$0.05 per share



Warrants:

10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

CDN$0.075 per share for an 18-month period



Number of Placees:

28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Units




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

200,000

[1 placee]



Finder's Fee:

CDN$33,250 in cash, 285,000 common shares and 285,000 finder warrants
payable to EMD Financial Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire
one common share at CDN$0.075 for a 12-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 543,478 common shares at a deemed value of $0.184 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors:

2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2021.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2021:

Number of Shares:

6,793,300 shares



Purchase Price:

$1.185 per share



Warrants:

6,793,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,793,300 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.65 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

29 Placees



Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.- $169,051.27 cash; 142,659 Broker Warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $394,452.97 cash; 332,872 Broker Warrants;
92,400 Advisory Fee Warrants
Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one unit at a price of
$1.185 for a two-year period. Each unit consists of one common share and one
common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share at a price
of $1.65 for a two-year period from closing.
Each non-transferable Advisory Fee Warrant is exercisable into one common
share at a price of $1.65 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ECLIPSE GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:47 p.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("FEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 25, 2021:

Number of Shares:

25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.175 for a two- year period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees:

100 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




James Tuer

Y

500,000

Peter Krag-Hansen

Y

250,000

Mark Gibson

Y

200,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

3,423,000

[11 Placees]



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $900 cash
Haywood Securities Inc. - $18,000 cash; 171,000 non-transferable finder's units on the identical terms as the units under the financing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,656,875 shares at a deemed price of CAD$1.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for approximately CAD$3,188,250 (US$2,500,000) from the Company's long-term credit facility with BDC Capital Inc.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2021:

Units




Number of Shares:

3,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

CDN$0.05 per share



Warrants:

3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

CDN$0.10 per share for a 60-month period

Special Warrants




Number of Special Warrants:

2,000,000 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant is convertible into one Unit
of the Company without payment of any additional consideration upon
satisfaction of certain conversion conditions.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share
purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into
one common share at CDN$0.10 for a 60-month period. In the event the
conversion conditions are not satisfied, the Special Warrants shall
automatically convert into a loan.



Purchase Price:

CDN$0.05 per Special Warrant





Number of Placees:

5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Units




Waterloo Mining Inc. (Daniel Noone)

Y

700,000

John Patrick Sheridan

Y

2,000,000




1283676 Alberta Inc.



(Rosseau Asset Management)

Y

2,000,000 Special Warrants

Finder's Fee:

CDN$1,000 in cash payable to iAC Securities.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 8, 2021, the Company's final prospectus supplement dated February 3, 2021 qualifying the distribution of 1,858,736 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") (including the exercise of the over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec) at a price of US$13.45 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$24,999,999.20.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 8, 2021.

Offering:

1,616,293 Common Shares



Price:

US$13.45 per Common Share.



Underwriter(s):

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC





Underwriter(s) Commission:

The underwriters were paid a cash commission of US$1,874,999.94
and were issued 130,111 broker warrants. The broker warrants are
exercisable at US$16.81 per warrant and expire on February 8, 2026.



Over-Allotment Option:

The over-allotment option was exercised for 242,443 Common Shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 3, 2021 and news releases dated February 3, 2021, February 8, 2021 and February 10, 2021.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company to Pierre Monet and 2,000,000 common shares of the Company to Sylvain Duvernay over a 36 month period, as part of their compensation as chief financial officer and chief executive officer respectively, pursuant to their employment agreements dated October 15, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 7, 2021.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires de la société à Pierre Monet et 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires de la société à Sylvain Duvernay sur une période de 36 mois, dans le cadre de leur compensation en tant que chef de la direction financière et chef de la direction de la société respectivement, suite à leur contrats d'emploi datés du 15 octobre 2020.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 7 janvier 2021.

__________________________________________

LARA EXPLORATION LTD. ("LRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

2,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 26, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 26, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.70

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 28, 2019.

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 11, 2021:

Number of Shares:

4,958,212 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.33 per share

Warrants:

4,958,212 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,958,212 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.44



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years

Number of Placees:

23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares




Shimmy Posen

Y

90,909

Roger Dahn

Y

50,000

James Richardson

Y

25,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]

P

60,000

Finder's Fee:


Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

$29,482.20 cash; 89,340 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.44

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Expire February 11, 2023

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated August 4, 2020:

Convertible Debenture:

$350,000



Conversion Price:

Convertible into 7,000,000 common shares if converted on the first year at a
conversion price of $0.05 per share and convertible into 3,500,000 common
shares if converted on the second or third year at a conversion price of $0.10
per common share



Maturity date:

August 6, 2023



Interest rate:

10.0 % per annum



Warrants:

1,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.075 per share until August 6, 2023, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees:

1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:

None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 7, 2020.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)
TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN: 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 août 2020:

Débenture convertible:

350 000 $



Prix de conversion:

Le capital est convertible en 7 000 000 actions ordinaires s'il est converti durant
la première année à un prix de conversion de 0,05 $ par action et convertible en
3 500 000 actions ordinaires s'il est converti durant la deuxième ou
troisième année à un prix de conversion de 0,10 $ par action



Date d'échéance:

6 août 2023



Taux d'intérêt:

10 % par année



Bons de souscription :

1 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,075 $ par action jusqu'au 6 août 2023, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs:

1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune



Honoraires d'intémédiation:

Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 7 août 2020.

_______________________________________

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. ("MUN")
BULLETIN TYPE: PRIVATE PLACEMENT NON-BROKERED
BULLETIN DATE: FEBRUARY 12, 2021
TSX VENTURE TIER 2 COMPANY

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 25, 2021:

Number of Shares:

19,287,500 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.16 per share



Warrants:

9,643,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,643,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Number of Placees:

42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# ofShares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

375,000

2 placees






Finder's Fee:

Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. – $60,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N") ("N.WT.B") ("N.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:24 a.m. PST, Feb. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N") ("N.WT.B") ("N.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NANOXPLORE INC. ("GRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

NanoXplore Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Short Form Prospectus dated February 5, 2021, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering:

The Offering consisted of the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares
(the "Common Shares") at a price of $4.00 per Common Share



Offering Price:

$4.00 per Common Share



Underwriters:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Paradigm
Capital Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel GMP, Beacon Securities
Limited and Cormark Securities Inc.



Underwriters' Commission:

The Underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 5% of the
gross proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds
raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)),
subject to a reduced fee of 2% with respect to Common Shares
purchased by certain investors on a president's list designated by the
Company



Over-Allotment Option:

The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-
Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the
closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of
Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold
pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated February 5, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 11,500,000 Common Shares, including 1,500,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $4.00 per Common Share under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $46,000,000.

NANOXPLORE INC. (« GRA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

NanoXplore Inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément à un prospectus simplifié daté du 5 février 2021, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre :

Le placement consiste en l'émission de 40 000 000 d'actions ordinaires
(les « actions ordinaires ») au prix de 4,00 $ par action ordinaire.



Prix de l'offre :

4,00 $ par action ordinaire.



Preneurs fermes:

Echelon Paternaires en gestion de patrimoine inc., Financière Banque
Nationale inc., Paradigme Capital Inc., Raymond James Ltée, Stifel
GMP, Valeurs mobilières Beacon Ltée et Valeurs mobilières Cormark inc.



Commission des preneurs fermes :

Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 5 % du produit
brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de
l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)), sous
réserve d'une rémunération réduite 2 % à l'égard des actions offertes
acquises par certains investisseurs d'une liste du président désignée
par la société



Option d'attribution excédentaire :

Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option
de surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant
la date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel
d'actions ordinaires égal à 15 % du nombre d'actions ordinaires
souscrites dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le supplément de prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 5 février 2021.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 11 500 000 actions ordinaires, incluant l'exercice dans sa totalité de l'option de surallocation portant sur 1 500 000 actions ordinaires, ont été émises au prix de 4,00 $ par action ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 46 000 000 $.

_________________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 1, 2021, between the Company and International Explorers & Prospectors Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all right, title, and interest of 39 mining claims held by the Vendor in MacDiarmid and Loveland Townships, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $25,000 in cash, issue 250,000 common shares of the Company and transfer 100,000 common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. and up to $500,000.00 of assessment credits to the Vendor. Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 1.75% Net Smelter Return royalty (the "Vendor's NSR"), while the Company will be able to buy back 0.25% of the already existing Net Smelter Return royalty of 2% and 0.875% of the Vendor's NSR for $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 19, 2021 and February 2, 2021.

________________________________________

RED MOON RESOURCES INC. ("RMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2021:

Number of Shares:

7,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per Unit



Warrants:

3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Price:

$0.17 exercisable for a period of two years following the closing date



Number of Placees:

40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

Number of Shares




John Anderson

Y

170,000

Purplefish Capital Inc



(John Anderson)

Y

500,000

Dollard Investments Limited



(Fraser Edison)

Y

100,000

Triassic Properties Ltd.



(Patrick Laracy)

Y

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

430,000

[ 3 placees ]


Finder's Fee:

None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 10, 2021 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 15, 2021:

Number of Shares:

450,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.672 per share



Warrants:

450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 450,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.84 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TISDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("TRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2021 and January 12, 20221:

Number of Shares:

740,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.48 per share



Warrants:

740,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 740,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.60 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on January 27, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 286,220 shares to settle outstanding debt for $758,482.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021:

Number of Shares:

4,588,333 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Number of Placees:

7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

416,666

[1 placee]


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 5, 2021.

________________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020 and January 5, 2021:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

37 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on January 15, 2021 and January 29, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 18, 2021, between the Company and Globex Mining Enterprise Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a block of 6 claims covering 349 hectares (the "Property"), located 5 kilometers north-east of Belleterre, in the province of Quebec.

The Company will have to issue 150,000 common shares to the Vendor in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 4, 2021.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 18 janvier 2021, entre la société et Entreprise Minière Globex Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans un bloc de 6 claims couvrant 349 hectares (la « propriété ») située 5 kilomètres au nord-est de Belleterre, dans la province du Québec.

La société devra émettre 150 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 février 2021.

___________________________________

X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:

7,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per common share



Warrants:

7,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.15 per share until August 7, 2022



Number of Placees:

23 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:

Three finders received a cash commission totaling $31,850 and 318,500
common share purchase warrants to purchase 318,500 common shares at
a price of $0.10 per share until August 7, 2022

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 7, 2020.

RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. (« XTT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 12 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions:

7 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix :

0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

7 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 7 août 2022



Nombre de souscripteurs:

23 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 31 850 $ et 318 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 318 500 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 7 août 2022

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 août 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

ENTHEOS CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ENTH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BUTTE ENERGY INC. ("BEN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

