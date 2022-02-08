U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,501.39
    +17.52 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,333.81
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,108.65
    +92.98 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.02
    +19.42 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.21
    -2.11 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1419
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9510
    +0.0350 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5050
    +0.4250 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,016.11
    -1,298.05 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.42
    -36.44 (-3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

$45m Oceanfront Estate in BVI's Little Dix Bay Heads to Luxury Auction® Without Reserve Feb 12

·4 min read

VIRGIN GORDA, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A custom built oceanfront estate on the Caribbean island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands is up for sale at luxury auction® this Saturday, February 12, 2022. Named Villa Katsura by its owners, the multi structure retreat initially hit the market at a price of $45 million. On Saturday, however, it will be sold to the highest auction bidder without reserve and regardless of the high bid price. The sellers retained Platinum Luxury Auctions to conduct the sale in cooperation with the property's listing brokerage of record, BVI Sotheby's International Realty.

Initially asking $45 million, Villa Katsura will be sold without reserve and regardless of the high bid price.

"We've been very successful with our Caribbean offerings to date, and we're thrilled to have Villa Katsura as the centerpiece of our nearly $100 million, five-property offering at the start of 2022," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "The property's unique architecture and landscaping create a truly exotic and private escape in an already incredible oceanfront location within the Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort."

The property owners, a U.S.-based couple who founded a machine and tool company, commissioned world-renowned architectural firm OBM International to help design the Villa, while Kurisu International completed the property's lighting, landscaping and gardens. The result is an exotic, Japanese-influenced retreat with unique features throughout both the living quarters and grounds.

The Villa's four living structures – a main residence, primary suite, hillside residence and beachside residence – combine for more than 20,000 square feet of living space with 6 total bedrooms, 9 full and 4 half baths. Beautiful, natural woods are used throughout the interiors, such as Ipe wood flooring and Sapele framing. The main residence features a grand salon with a lofted ceiling and exposed beams in western red cedar. Interiors blend seamlessly with outdoor living areas at Villa Katsura, with multiple terraces and balconies available for enjoying the calming ocean breezes. There are also three, fully equipped dining areas designed for indoor/outdoor enjoyment.

Property grounds include lovely Zen gardens, rock sculptures and bamboo groves, in addition to 11 water features, including 3 Koi ponds and a stone "waterfall wall" located within a meditation pavilion near the entrance to the estate. An impressive, custom pool just off the main residence is surrounded by lush gardens, and features stone-clad firepits, a rock waterfall and a lovely wooden footbridge that leads to the private beach below. An adjacent hot tub, poolside steam room, plunge pool on the path to the beach, and Onsen-inspired outdoor shower complete the Villa's spa-like atmosphere.

Villa Katsura is situated within the Villa Estates section of Virgin Gorda's ultra-exclusive Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort community. The Villa Estates is a collection of elite properties boasting incredible views, enviable privacy and unparalleled access to the resort's amenities. In addition to their own private pools, sandy beaches and amazing vistas, the estates have access to paved golf cart roads, 6 professionally-surfaced tennis courts, a hiking trail, a therapeutic Rosewood spa, fully-equipped fitness center, water sport gear station, and the Rosewood Explorers children's program, all managed by the resort.

Interested buyers may preview the property by daily appointment through Thursday, February 10, 2022. Bidders must also register with Platinum by the close of Thursday to formally bid on the property. For the live bidding process, Platinum will utilize a "virtual bidding room" wherein bidders who cannot be physically present can still participate remotely from anywhere in the world. Details on bidder registration, terms of sale, property features, and more is available online at BVILuxuryAuction.com, or by calling the property's project manager, Ms. Trudy Vella, at +1 800.974.3683.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.075 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.85 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide.

The Villa&#39;s main kitchen offers beautiful wood finishes and striking views of the crystal blue Atlantic Ocean. Exotic woods are used throughout the Villa, such as western red cedar beams, Ipe flooring and Sapele framing. Learn more at BVILuxuryAuction.com.
The Villa's main kitchen offers beautiful wood finishes and striking views of the crystal blue Atlantic Ocean. Exotic woods are used throughout the Villa, such as western red cedar beams, Ipe flooring and Sapele framing. Learn more at BVILuxuryAuction.com.
The grand salon (shown here) is located in the largest of the Villa&#39;s four living quarters. Lovely, exposed beams in western red cedar rise overhead, while sublime ocean views envelope the living space. The custom-built residence was designed by world-renowned architectural firm OBM International, with lighting, landscaping and gardens designed by Kurisu International. Visit BVILuxuryAuction.com for details.
The grand salon (shown here) is located in the largest of the Villa's four living quarters. Lovely, exposed beams in western red cedar rise overhead, while sublime ocean views envelope the living space. The custom-built residence was designed by world-renowned architectural firm OBM International, with lighting, landscaping and gardens designed by Kurisu International. Visit BVILuxuryAuction.com for details.
The property&#39;s custom pool - featuring stone firepits, rock waterfalls and a footbridge leading to the private beach below - is the most significant of its eleven (11) distinct water features. There are also three (3) koi ponds and a meditation pavilion with stone waterfall walls. Grounds are meticulously landscaped and include Zen-inspired gardens and rock sculptures carefully woven throughout the structures to create a peaceful island sanctuary. More at BVILuxuryAuction.com.
The property's custom pool - featuring stone firepits, rock waterfalls and a footbridge leading to the private beach below - is the most significant of its eleven (11) distinct water features. There are also three (3) koi ponds and a meditation pavilion with stone waterfall walls. Grounds are meticulously landscaped and include Zen-inspired gardens and rock sculptures carefully woven throughout the structures to create a peaceful island sanctuary. More at BVILuxuryAuction.com.
Luxury real estate auction specialist Platinum Luxury Auctions is managing the offering of Villa Katsura in tandem with listing brokerage BVI Sotheby&#39;s International Realty. The sellers retained Platinum for the sale to monetize the Villa efficiently while luxury property market activity remains robust. More at BVILuxuryAuction.com.
Luxury real estate auction specialist Platinum Luxury Auctions is managing the offering of Villa Katsura in tandem with listing brokerage BVI Sotheby's International Realty. The sellers retained Platinum for the sale to monetize the Villa efficiently while luxury property market activity remains robust. More at BVILuxuryAuction.com.
Initially asking $45 million, the Caribbean estate known as Villa Katsura will now sell to the highest bidder without reserve in a luxury auction scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022. The oceanfront property is located within the posh Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort community on the island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. More at BVILuxuryAuction.com.
Initially asking $45 million, the Caribbean estate known as Villa Katsura will now sell to the highest bidder without reserve in a luxury auction scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022. The oceanfront property is located within the posh Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort community on the island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. More at BVILuxuryAuction.com.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/45m-oceanfront-estate-in-bvis-little-dix-bay-heads-to-luxury-auction-without-reserve-feb-12-301477995.html

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean Might Be Ready to Make a Big Change

    Before a passenger gets on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, he or she must take a Covid test no longer than two days before departure. At the pier passengers must show proof of those negative tests while also producing their original vaccination cards. All passengers over age 11 must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before their trips.

  • Airbnb Q4 Earnings: The Top Metric to Watch

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 15. The international travel facilitator is regaining momentum as folks get vaccinated, and consumer mobility is increasing. The rise of the omicron variant created a surge of infections in certain parts of the world, threatening to slow Airbnb's momentum.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • TUI UK travel bookings rise as millions secure summer flights

    The end of travel measures for vaccinated people in the UK prompted an uptick in booking activity, with with summer holiday reservation rising 19% compared to the same period in 2019.

  • Airbnb Stock Looks Like the Next Covid Play to Stumble, Analyst Warns

    BTIG analyst Jake Fuller downgraded short-term-stay firm Airbnb to Neutral from Buy. He sees a potential deflation in growth-stock multiples.

  • What the Frontier, Spirit airlines merger could mean for Wichita

    Two budget airlines plan a merger that will create the fifth-largest carrier in the U.S. and potentially impact travel destinations and production work in Wichita. Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) on Monday announced plans for a tie-up valued at more than $6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal and including debt assumption. The merged airline will already have a footprint in Wichita, where Frontier operates flights to Denver and Las Vegas.

  • Cunard sees strongest bookings in decade with Summer 2023 Voyage Program

    Cunard's Summer 2023 itineraries, which unveiled over 150 new, international voyages, has seen a record-breaking first two days of trading, with demand especially strong for Princess and Queens Grills Suites.

  • We want to retire to a place with lots of cultural activities, a beach and a major airport. Our budget is $4,000-$5,500 a month, including rent — so where should we look?

    WHERE SHOULD I RETIRE? Dear MarketWatch, I am a 51-year-old married woman and planning to semi-retire at 62 and fully retire at 65. My husband and I are starting to think about places that we would consider retiring to and then visiting many of them over the next 10 years.

  • Why Despegar Stock Flew 21% Higher in January

    Shares of Despegar (NYSE: DESP) took flight in January, soaring 21.1% in the month, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as several analysts either reiterated their generally bullish sentiment on the stock or upgraded their outlook for the Latin American online travel site. The omicron variant of COVID-19 sapped some of the strength in travel and tourism in Latin America, much as it did in the rest of the world, but Citi analyst Sergio Matsumoto thinks the market doesn't appreciate Despegar's earnings power, which he believes the site should be able to flex after the first quarter. Despegar remains focused on improving travel options and has used the pandemic's crushing of the industry to make strategic acquisitions, such as its purchase of Best Day, a Mexican travel company, for a discounted $56 million, much lower than its original offer of $136 million.

  • WestJet scraps 20% of March flights, demands reopening timeline

    The Calgary-based airline says travel restrictions are "causing unnecessary damage to Canada's economic recovery."

  • Frontier could become nation's 5th-largest airline in $3B deal to buy Spirit

    Together, the carrier would have more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries.

  • Here are the COVID travel rules for international trips

    Roughly half of millennials and Gen Z are likely to travel internationally or already have an international trip booked.

  • Longtime Allegiant CEO Maurice Gallagher to step down, but remain chairman

    Gallagher said the change in CEOs formalizes “changes that have been working in practice for the last several years.”

  • Frontier, Spirit merger to create U.S.’s largest ultra low-cost airline

    Wall Street calls for mostly clear skies ahead for the potential merger of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and Spirit Airlines Inc., with some regulatory hurdles in a business combination that would solve some staffing problems for the carriers and create the U.S.'s largest ultra low-cost airline.

  • The CDC's do-not-travel list now encompasses more than half the world's destinations

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved seven more countries to its highest-risk category for travel - a list that has grown to include 134 destinations, with many added since the World Health Organization declared omicron a "variant of concern" on Nov. 26. The CDC on Monday gave the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Oman, Libya, Japan, Israel, Cuba and Armenia a "Level 4″ warning, which means it is recommending that Americans avoid traveling there, even if vaccinated.Subscribe

  • Gators legend Steve Spurrier's Florida home sells for $4.4 million

    The 7,723-square-foot house sits on 2.58 acres and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean on one side. The property connects to the Intracoastal Waterway.

  • United Just Cut Flights From These 6 Major Cities, Effective Immediately

    If you've booked a flight recently, you've surely kept an eye on the delays and cancellations that have become commonplace. Between Christmas and the start of 2022, thousands of routes were dropped due to Omicron-related staffing shortages. And more recently, a winter storm stretching from the Midwest to the South forced several airlines to ground thousands of flight. But it isn't only your trips in the next few weeks or months that you should be worried about. United Airlines just cut several r

  • This luxury resort near Miami was just named one of the best hotels in America

    This is getting to be a habit: The most famous luxury oceanfront resort in Sunny Isles Beach was just named one of the best hotels in the country.

  • Biltmore Estate named 2nd most beautiful landmark in U.S.

    The Biltmore House, the iconic 250-room French Chateau that anchors Asheville's tourism market, is one of the "most beautiful landmarks in the U.S."

  • Love is in the air: Romantic places to visit in Florida on Valentine's Day (or anytime)

    Florida is home to many sites worth a visit around Valentine's Day. Here's a look at some of our favorites.