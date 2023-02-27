U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

$46.5+ Billion Worldwide Women's Health Devices Industry to 2031 - Increase in Government Programs Aimed at Raising Awareness About Womens Health Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Women's Health Devices Market

Global Women's Health Devices Market
Global Women's Health Devices Market

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Health Devices Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global women's health devices market.

The global women's health devices market is expected to grow from $30.81 billion in 2021 to $33.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The women's health devices market is expected to grow to $46.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the women's health devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CooperSurgical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Caldera Medical, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Hologic, Medline Industries, Candence Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser, BD. Com, Coloplast A/S, and MedGyn Products, Inc.

The women's health devices market consists of sales of women's health devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to enhance women's healthcare, including maternal and menstrual health, pelvic and sexual health, fertility, menopause, and contraception, as well as many general health disorders that affect women disproportionately or differently such as osteoporosis or cardiovascular disease. Women's health devices refer to devices that enable them to take control of their health and health-related data with at-home tests and other features.

The main product types of women's health devices are surgical, diagnostics, contraceptives, labor and delivery, and critical care. A surgical device refers to a specialized device used by surgeon to relieve a medical condition. The applications of women's health devices include cancer, osteoporosis, infectious disease, uterine fibroids, post-menopausal syndrome, pregnancy, female sterilization, and other applications. The various end-users of women's health devices include hospitals, obstetrics and gynecology clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

North America was the largest region in the women's health devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the women's health devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The women's health devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides women's health devices market statistics, including women's health devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a women's health devices market share, detailed women's health devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the women's health devices industry. This women's health devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

An increase in government programs aimed at raising awareness about women's health is contributing to the growth of the women's health devices market going forward. Government programs aimed at raising awareness about women's health refer to initiatives and awareness events organized by the government to make the population aware of some societal boosting the public healthcare system's efficiency and effectiveness. These government programs help in creating awareness, which in turn increases the need for women's health devices for easy diagnosis.

For instance, in March 2022, according to The Department of Health, Victoria, the Victorian government released its first-ever women's sexual and reproductive health strategy and priority action plan for Women's sexual and reproductive health. The plan is supported by a $6.6 million investment for action and education to reduce stigma and improve knowledge of sexual and reproductive health and other such issues. Therefore, an increase in government programs aimed at raising awareness about women's health is expected to boost demand for women's health devices during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the women's health devices market. Many companies operating in the women's health devices sector are looking for new technologies to strengthen their position in the women's health devices market.

In February 2022, CooperSurgical, a US-based women's healthcare brand, acquired Cook Medical's reproductive health portfolio for an amount of $875 million. With this acquisition both the companies aim to invest in future growth and new technologies. Cook medical is a US-based company that manufacturers invasive medical devices for fertility, obstetrics, gynaecology, in vitro fertilization, and assisted reproductive technology.

The countries covered in the women's health devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$33.7 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$46.55 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Women's Health Devices Market Characteristics

3. Women's Health Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Women's Health Devices

5. Women's Health Devices Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Women's Health Devices Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Women's Health Devices Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Women's Health Devices Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Women's Health Devices Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Surgical

  • Diagnostics

  • Contraceptives

  • Labor and Delivery

  • Critical Care

  • Other Products

6.2. Global Women's Health Devices Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Cancer

  • Osteoporosis

  • Infectious Disease

  • Uterine Fibroids

  • Post-menopausal Syndrome

  • Pregnancy

  • Female Sterilization

  • Other Applications

6.3. Global Women's Health Devices Market, Segmentation By End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Obstetrics and Gynaecology Clinics

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres

  • Other End Users

7. Women's Health Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Women's Health Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Women's Health Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnaz39-health?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

