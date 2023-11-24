46% Of This Emerson Electric Insider's Holdings Were Sold

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Emerson Electric Co.'s (NYSE:EMR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Emerson Electric

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Lisa Flavin, for US$4.4m worth of shares, at about US$89.65 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$88.84. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Lisa Flavin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.40k shares for US$2.1m. On the other hand they divested 48.72k shares, for US$4.4m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Emerson Electric Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Emerson Electric insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$2.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Emerson Electric Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Emerson Electric insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$190m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Emerson Electric Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Emerson Electric and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

