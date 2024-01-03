With 46% ownership, Able Global Berhad (KLSE:ABLEGLOB) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Able Global Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Institutions own 11% of Able Global Berhad

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Able Global Berhad (KLSE:ABLEGLOB), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So, insiders of Able Global Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Able Global Berhad.

KLSE:ABLEGLOB Ownership Breakdown January 3rd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Able Global Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Able Global Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Able Global Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:ABLEGLOB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2024

Able Global Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Able Global Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Keng Ng, is the largest shareholder, holding 12% of shares outstanding. With 12% and 7.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Mia Goh and Swee Goh are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Able Global Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Able Global Berhad. Insiders have a RM224m stake in this RM483m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in Able Global Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 6.1%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

