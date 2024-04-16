With 46% ownership, Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 2 shareholders own 51% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 46% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers. The company's CEO Terrence Moolman is the largest shareholder with 46% of shares outstanding. With 4.9% and 1.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ninety One UK Limited and Investec Wealth & Investment Management (Pty) Ltd are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited. Insiders own R1.7b worth of shares in the R3.6b company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 44% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers .

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.