With 46% ownership, Hartalega Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HARTA) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Hartalega Holdings Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 3 shareholders own 52% of the company

Institutions own 17% of Hartalega Holdings Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Hartalega Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HARTA) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Hartalega Holdings Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Hartalega Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hartalega Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hartalega Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hartalega Holdings Berhad. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Kam Kuan (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 40% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Budi Tenggara Sdn Bhd is the second largest shareholder owning 8.6% of common stock, and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan holds about 3.2% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Hartalega Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Hartalega Holdings Berhad. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful RM3.7b stake in this RM8.0b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hartalega Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.7%, of the Hartalega Holdings Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.