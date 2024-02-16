With a 46% stake, Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Gambling.com Group's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

52% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

36% of Gambling.com Group is held by Institutions

Every investor in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Gambling.com Group regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Gambling.com Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gambling.com Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Gambling.com Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Gambling.com Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Gambling.com Group. Mark Blandford is currently the company's largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 8.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Charles Gillespie and Edison Partners L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders. Charles Gillespie, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Gambling.com Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Gambling.com Group Limited. Insiders have a US$158m stake in this US$346m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Gambling.com Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 8.5% stake in Gambling.com Group. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gambling.com Group you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

