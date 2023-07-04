46% Of This Veeva Systems Insider's Holdings Were Sold

Looking at Veeva Systems Inc.'s (NYSE:VEEV ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Veeva Systems

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Veeva Systems

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Michele O'Connor, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$163 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$196, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 46% of Michele O'Connor's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Michele O'Connor.

Michele O'Connor sold a total of 7.72k shares over the year at an average price of US$165. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At Veeva Systems Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Veeva Systems. Specifically, insider Michele O'Connor ditched US$63k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Veeva Systems

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Veeva Systems insiders own 9.0% of the company, worth about US$2.8b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Veeva Systems Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Veeva Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Veeva Systems is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Veeva Systems has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: Veeva Systems may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here