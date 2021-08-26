U.S. markets closed

462.03 million units growth in Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dual lens camera smartphone market is poised to grow by 462.03 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.42% during the forecast period. The market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Latest market research report titled Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Discover Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!

The report identifies the growing popularity of social networking applications as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing adoption of mobile AR and surging use CMOS sensors in camera modules are few other factors likely to contribute significantly to the market's growth. However, issues with regard to resolution compatibility and the high price of dual lens camera technology are some of the prominent factors likely to hinder the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market is segmented by Price (Premium range, Medium range, and Low range) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The premium range price segment held the largest dual lens camera smartphone market share during 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the forthcoming years. In terms of geography, APAC accounted for 58% of the market's growth with India and China contributing to the growth owing to the growing demand for smartphones in the region.

The dual lens camera smartphone market covers the following areas:

Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Sizing
Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Forecast
Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • HTC Corp.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Xiaomi Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Smartphone Market by Technology, Price Range, Screen Size, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smartphone Power Management IC Market by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Price

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Price

  • Premium range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Medium range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Low range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Price

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • HTC Corp.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/dual-lens-camera-smartphone-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/462-03-million-units-growth-in-dual-lens-camera-smartphone-market-during-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-reports-301362961.html

SOURCE Technavio

