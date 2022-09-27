47,641 investors may buy Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins shares

$140 million in funds raised to support Québec SMEs and cooperatives

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At the end of the pre-subscription period for Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) shares, which ran from August 29 to September 19, 2022, 51,596 persons had completed an application to subscribe for shares in an aggregate amount of over $151 million, an average of $2,937 per investor. With the authorized limit set at $140 million by the Québec government, 47,641 Quebec taxpayers will be able to benefit from the provincial tax credit of 30%. As in previous years, the maximum share amount available for subscription is $3,000 per investor.

In accordance with the terms of the offering prospectus approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers, investors who can purchase shares were selected at random on Monday 26, September under the independent supervision of the Desjardins Group Monitoring Office. All those who completed an application will be advised by email or regular mail starting September 27, 2022. All investors selected will have until 5:00 p.m. on October 31, 2022 to complete their subscription. All selected investors, whether or not they are already CRCD shareholders, will be able to subscribe directly online via AccèsD. Investors who do not use AccèsD and those seeking advice could set up an appointment with an advisor in a Desjardins caisse.

If any selected investors do not complete a share purchase, the next investors on Monday's randomly established list will be contacted as of November 3, 2022 until the authorized issue limit is fully reached.

CRCD, socio-economic partner across all Québec regions

"I'm very proud to see CRCD shareholders renewing their commitment year after year to support the local economy," stated Marie-Hélène Nolet, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital, CRCD's manager. "It's with their support that we're able to fulfill our mission to value and nurture the best of Québec entrepreneurship."

About Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins

With more than 111,000 shareholders, Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) is a public company with $2,457 million in net assets. CRCD contributes to Québec economic development through several levers developed with its manager, Desjardins Capital. These levers, with CRCD as the driving force, form an entrepreneurial ecosystem designed to value and nurture the best of Québec entrepreneurship. As at June 30, 2022, $2,181 million in commitments had been made through CRCD's ecosystem to support the growth of 750 businesses, cooperatives and funds in various industries spanning all Québec regions. (www.capitalregional.com)

CRCD shares are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Investment fees may apply. Please read the prospectus before investing or exchanging.

