With 47% ownership, Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) insiders have a lot at stake

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 2 shareholders own 53% of the company

Institutions own 18% of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers

If you want to know who really controls Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 47% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Terrence Moolman with 47% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.8% and 4.9% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited. Insiders have a R1.6b stake in this R3.4b business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

