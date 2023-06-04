With 47% ownership, Mensch und Maschine Software SE (ETR:MUM) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Mensch und Maschine Software implies vested interests in company growth

51% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

15% of Mensch und Maschine Software is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Mensch und Maschine Software SE (ETR:MUM) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 47% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Mensch und Maschine Software regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mensch und Maschine Software.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mensch und Maschine Software?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Mensch und Maschine Software does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Mensch und Maschine Software's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mensch und Maschine Software. Our data suggests that Adi Drotleff, who is also the company's Chairman of Management Board, holds the most number of shares at 47%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 2.3% and 2.1% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Mensch und Maschine Software

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Mensch und Maschine Software SE. Insiders own €393m worth of shares in the €837m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mensch und Maschine Software better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

