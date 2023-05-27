The 47% return delivered to YTL Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:YTL) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL) share price is up 39% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 5.9% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 20% lower than it was three years ago.

Since the stock has added RM658m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year YTL Corporation Berhad saw its earnings per share (EPS) increase strongly. We don't think the exact number is a good guide to the sustainable growth rate, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. So we're unsurprised to see the share price gaining ground. We're real advocates of letting inflection points like this guide our research as stock pickers.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how YTL Corporation Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for YTL Corporation Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 47%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that YTL Corporation Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 47% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 0.7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with YTL Corporation Berhad (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

But note: YTL Corporation Berhad may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

