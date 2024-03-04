With 47% stake, Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) seems to have captured hedge funds investors' interest

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Scancell Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

52% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are hedge funds with 47% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because hedge funds owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Scancell Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Scancell Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Scancell Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Scancell Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 47% of Scancell Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 4.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Scancell Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Scancell Holdings plc insiders own under 1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than UK£225k worth of shares in the UK£86m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 19% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

