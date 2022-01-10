U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.75
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,152.00
    +45.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,587.00
    +6.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.80
    +5.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.30
    +0.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6700
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,889.67
    +225.03 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.13
    -47.75 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.69
    +3.41 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

48% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Interactive Children's Books Market |Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Arbordale Publishing LLC |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Interactive Children's Books Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for interactive children's books in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for books for children in the age group of 0-14 years will facilitate the interactive children's books market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Attractive Opportunities in Interactive Childrens Books Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Interactive Childrens Books Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The interactive children's books market value is set to grow by USD 590.23 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

For more insights on the interactive children's books market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the using interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of ebooks, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning. However, digital addiction is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The interactive children's books market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles
The interactive children's book market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring small and regional players to compete in the market. The interactive children's books market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy. name Ltd., News Corp., Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and ViacomCBS Inc.

Product Insights & News

  • Amazon.com Inc. - In August 2021, Amazon India announced a partnership with Tribes India to launch Karigar Mela

  • Corus Entertainment Inc. - In August 2021, the company announced a partnership with AS Global licensing for lifestyle content creators

  • Koehler Books - In August 2021, the company was awarded 11 Fiction awards

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The interactive children's books market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the interactive children's books market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online.

  • By Type, the market is classified into physical books and ebooks.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

Related Reports -
Digital Educational Publishing Market -The digital educational publishing market has the potential to grow by USD 9.03 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.57%. Download a free sample report now!

Magazine Publishing Market -The magazine publishing market has the potential to grow by USD 3.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65%. Download a free sample now!

Interactive Children's Books Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 590.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., News Corp., Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and ViacomCBS Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/48-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-for-interactive-childrens-books-market-evolving-opportunities-with-amazoncom-inc---arbordale-publishing-llc-17000-technavio-reports-301456226.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in Sout

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • How Does Tesla's China Growth Compare to Nio's?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) record-high quarterly and full-year production and delivery numbers caught the market by surprise on Monday as its share price rose to within striking distance of its all-time high. Investors who follow the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market might be interested to see how Tesla's numbers compare to those of Chinese EV heavyweight Nio (NYSE: NIO). Daniel Foelber (Tesla): According to reports by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October and 52,859 in November.

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Tech Bloodbath 2022: 3 Gems to Pick Up Amid the Carnage

    The Federal Reserve has indicated benchmark interest rate hikes are coming fairly soon, and that has caused the market to reassess richly valued companies. After surveying the carnage, three Fool.com contributors think Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are being unfairly punished and are worth buying. Coinbase Global took another 9% haircut this week, leaving it down 18% over the last month.

  • Goldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseThe Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates four time

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.