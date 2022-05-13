48 hours left to save $200 on TC Sessions: Mobility

Attention mobility startups, professionals, investors and enthusiasts! You have just 48 hours remaining to save $200 on TC Sessions: Mobility 2022, our first in-person mobility event since 2019. The event takes place on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California with online analyst commentary on May 20. It’s the must-see mobility event of the year, and you have until Sunday, May 15, to save $200 on a General Admission pass. Once Monday hits, the price for a pass goes up to $495, so take advantage of these savings while they last.

Join us at next week's event and you’ll walk away with a deeper understanding of trends and market influences that can help you position your business for success. Here’s what serial entrepreneur Parug Demircioglu, CEO at Invemo and a partner at Nito Bikes, told us about his experience.

“We were planning to launch Nito Bikes in the U.S., and the conference was an excellent opportunity to gain a solid grasp of the micromobility space. We heard from industry experts, learned about current and future trends and checked out the competition. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

TC Sessions: Mobility is jam-packed with mobility focused content, from main stage keynotes to topic-driven breakouts and smaller, more intimate roundtable discussions. There's something for everyone -- click here to view the full agenda.

We not only have fantastic speakers and companies onstage, but we have the future of mobility on our expo floor with more than 50 early-stage startups. Get your ticket and get hands-on with the latest and greatest in mobility tech and who knows, maybe you'll end the week by meeting your next co-founder.

In fact, you can take that next step in finding your future investor or co-founder on our AI-powered CrunchMatch platform. It’s a smart, targeted and efficient way to meet the right people — in person and/or online — and maximize your time.

Can't make it in person, but want to soak up all the great content and networking? We've got that covered with our Online Only ticket offering. Enjoy recorded content that drops on May 20 and meet fellow attendees on CrunchMatch.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place in person on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California, followed by an online event on May 20. Buy your pass before May 15 and you’ll save $200. Now, get ready to connect with the influential people who can help you drive your business forward.

