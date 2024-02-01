With 48% ownership, GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEV) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Significant insider control over GDEV implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 58% ownership

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEV) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 48% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So, insiders of GDEV have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of GDEV.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GDEV?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. GDEV might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

GDEV is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Everix Investments Limited with 38% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Andrey Fadeev and Boris Gertsovskiy, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 20%. Andrey Fadeev, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of GDEV

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of GDEV Inc.. Insiders have a US$214m stake in this US$446m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over GDEV. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 38%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for GDEV (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

